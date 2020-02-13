02/11 Mosaic’s Playlist of the Week | Heartbreak Edition



Courtesy of Creative Commons/THE REVIEW

Mosaic’s round-up of our favorite heartbreak songs.



Heartbreak: Inevitable, universal and painful. However, you don’t have to suffer alone! Cry to the tune of these teary songs, hand-picked by The Review’s staff.

1. GONE, GONE / THANK YOU by Tyler, the Creator | Bianca Thiruchittampalam, Managing Mosaic Editor

2. Ivy by Frank Ocean | Edward Benner, Senior Reporter

3. Forget Her by Jeff Buckley | Edward Benner, Senior Reporter

4. Cellophane by FKA Twigs | Edward Benner, Senior Reporter

5. Les gens by Christophe Maé | Victoria Calvin, Copy Desk Chief

6. Sad Beautiful Tragic by Taylor Swift | Victoria Calvin, Copy Desk Chief

7. What if I Never Get Over You by Lady Antebellum | Talia Brookstein-Burke, Assistant to the Managing Editor

8. Why Her Not Me by Grace Carter | Talia Brookstein-Burke, Assistant to the Managing Editor

9. Chelsea Hotel No. 2 by Leonard Cohen | Bianca Thiruchittampalam, Managing Mosaic Editor

10. Beach Life In Death by Car Seat Headrest | Evan Tridone, Senior Reporter

11. Headless Horseman by The Microphones | Evan Tridone, Senior Reporter

12. Painkiller by Beach Bunny | Bianca Thiruchittampalam, Managing Mosaic Editor

13. Holy Water by SAKIMA | Rachel Sawicki, Senior Reporter

14. Sick of The Sun by Poppy | Nikai Morales, Illustrator