02/11 Mosaic’s Playlist of the Week | Heartbreak Edition
Courtesy of Creative Commons/THE REVIEW
Heartbreak: Inevitable, universal and painful. However, you don’t have to suffer alone! Cry to the tune of these teary songs, hand-picked by The Review’s staff.
1. GONE, GONE / THANK YOU by Tyler, the Creator | Bianca Thiruchittampalam, Managing Mosaic Editor
2. Ivy by Frank Ocean | Edward Benner, Senior Reporter
3. Forget Her by Jeff Buckley | Edward Benner, Senior Reporter
4. Cellophane by FKA Twigs | Edward Benner, Senior Reporter
5. Les gens by Christophe Maé | Victoria Calvin, Copy Desk Chief
6. Sad Beautiful Tragic by Taylor Swift | Victoria Calvin, Copy Desk Chief
7. What if I Never Get Over You by Lady Antebellum | Talia Brookstein-Burke, Assistant to the Managing Editor
8. Why Her Not Me by Grace Carter | Talia Brookstein-Burke, Assistant to the Managing Editor
9. Chelsea Hotel No. 2 by Leonard Cohen | Bianca Thiruchittampalam, Managing Mosaic Editor
10. Beach Life In Death by Car Seat Headrest | Evan Tridone, Senior Reporter
11. Headless Horseman by The Microphones | Evan Tridone, Senior Reporter
12. Painkiller by Beach Bunny | Bianca Thiruchittampalam, Managing Mosaic Editor
13. Holy Water by SAKIMA | Rachel Sawicki, Senior Reporter
14. Sick of The Sun by Poppy | Nikai Morales, Illustrator