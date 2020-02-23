02/24 Horoscopes: What’s in store for you?



Courtesy of Creative Commons/THE REVIEW

Through the power of astrology, Mosaic can provide you with the extremely accurate horoscopes you’ve been looking for to predict your future.



Pisces: Finally your time to shine! And just your luck, Mercury is in retrograde during Pisces season! Looks like you won’t be able to catch a break during the emotional rollercoaster that is Pisces season.

Aries: You still think it’s Sylly Week even though it’s the third week of school. Your COMM prof probably could not identify you in a line up. Keep thriving, king.

Taurus: Beware: Something will happen to you. The future is unclear, but something will happen.

Gemini: Lately, you feel like you’ve been oscillating between two extremes. It’s time to ground yourself and find a happy medium … between both of your faces.

Cancer: You’ve been crying alone in bed for the past three weeks ever since your last break-up. Perhaps it’s time to adopt a puppy. Let’s face it: your fish can’t fill the void in your heart.

Leo: Nobody wants to see your mirror selfies. Please stop.

Virgo: Things haven’t been the same since you started watering your plants with vodka. They’re dying. Your roommates are so mad at you.

Libra: Stop! Falling! In! Love! With! People! Who! Have! Nothing! In! Common! With! You!

Scorpio: The stars say that you should go out to Grotto Pizza tonight, in spite of telling your friends that Grotto Pizza is just a “glorified frat party.”

Sagittarius: Who cares that your only skill is blowing O’s with your vape? That’s a perfectly marketable skill. Put it on your resume. You are guaranteed a job.

Capricorn: You don’t have to plan everything. Just let it flow. From your goat horns to your fish tail, just chill.

Aquarius: Stay wild, baby. We know you’re the water-bearer, but you don’t have to be the world-bearer. Give yourself a break! Love yourself, because the entire Review staff loves you.