12-year-old Queens boy takes family car on a joyride to Delaware border

A child driver, a 12-year-old boy, traveled from New York to the New Jersey-Delaware border with his seven-year-old female cousin in the passenger seat.



​Courtesy of Felton Davis/THE REVIEW

A child driver, a 12-year-old boy, traveled from Queens, New York to the New Jersey-Delaware border with his seven-year-old female cousin in the passenger seat.​

BY

Managing News Editor​

At 9:49 a.m. on Dec. 7, the New York City Police Department (NYPD) found themselves in the throes of a search for two children that had driven off in their parents’ white Range Rover. The SUV in question was seen heading out from southwestern Queens, seemingly moving south.

The car reportedly departed from a residence on 115th Street in South Ozone Park, Queens. Their parents called the police when they realized their car was missing, stating they believed the children were headed to Staten Island via the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge.

A license plate reader was utilized to locate the vehicle approaching the bridge, and the NYPD issued a citywide alert at 10:30 a.m. as the children continued to travel on. Police reportedly also utilized E-ZPass information to track them throughout the trip.

The child driver, a 12-year-old boy, traveled from Queens, New York to the New Jersey-Delaware border with his seven-year-old female cousin in the passenger seat.

Police were able to locate the children at 2:30 p.m. when they stopped at a rest stop near the state line. Upon utilizing a credit card at the stop, the card got “pinged,” and police were able to step in.

According to CBSN New York, state troopers in New Jersey actually found the car “at one point.” After seeing the car, they flashed their lights to signal to the children, but the child driver stepped on the gas, leaving the troopers to back down in order to keep them safe.

Police in Delaware stopped the children on the Delaware side of a toll plaza.

Police said that this incident may have been sparked “by a social media challenge to drive a car until [it] runs out of gas,” which seems to have been popular in late 2019.

Both children are safe, and police said they will be reunited with their family back in Queens.