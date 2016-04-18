Digital media director fights hate online

BY
STAFF REPORTER
Alex Amend’s talk “From Dylann Roof to @realDonaldTrump: How the Radical Right Spreads Hate Online,” was part of the second annual Hate Speech, Free Speech series, a joint project of the department of communication and the Carol Henderson, the vice provost for diversity.
Amend is the digital director of the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), an organization with a mission to protect freedoms awarded by the civil rights movement. Since 1971, the SPLC has had a hand in listing and monitoring hate groups such as The Aryan Nations.
The SPLC’s strategy uses free speech as its weapon and focuses on counter narratives to expose these groups instead of calling for government intervention.
“We hope through counter-messaging and creating materials and exposing and monitoring what groups are doing that we can inoculate the medium and academics and anyone that pays attention to these issues, with the hopes of marginalizing the most extreme voices out there advocating for racist activity,” Amend said.
Senior Jackie Stager was fascinated by SPLC’s approach to investigating hate groups’ media and how they use it to uncover these issues.
“I think it is interesting that their whole thing is using the media to expose the hate crimes people are saying,” Stager said.
The internet poses new challenges around hate speech for the SPLC. After the death of Trayvon Martin, Dylann Roof, who murdered nine black parishioners at a Charleston church in June, googled “black on white crime,” introducing him to white supremacy and racial acts of violence. The first webpage Roof visited was the Council of Conservative Citizens, a group that is blatantly against civil rights for black people, run by webmaster Kyle Rodgers.
Amend said Rodgers has used Google “bombs” to make his webpage come up first on Google searches using key terms. Other tactics that have been used are “Fakebooks,” which trick people to believing the content on the site is going to be different than it actually is. Amend also compared the internet to a highway.
“Highways are very useful for the public, they are useful for visiting your family, going to work you got to use it, but of course murders, racists and all sorts of unseemly types also drive on the highway,” Amend said. “Same thing with the internet.”
Amend said the SPLC has seen a proliferation of racist memes and google “bombs”—something Rodgers is very good at. However, Rodgers is one of many others proliferating hate online. Featured on the SPLC’s most recent issue of the Intelligence Report, the SPLC’s magazine, is Donald Trump. Amend said Trump has been “boosting elements of the radical rights.” By retweeting memes and untrue facts, Trump is deceiving society and this has also lead to an increase in search rates for what he is discussing.
“I think in watching them, what we also understand is that people need to be informed citizens and not believe everything they see online,” Vice Provost Henderson said. “You have to think about what you are reading and whether it is counter to the values we hold dear in this country as citizens.”
However, Amend noted that Google has begun to clean up its search engine although they will not outwardly admit it. Some of these practices include the following: the addition of dictionary definitions on top, search suggestions and the movement of some things off the first page. This is especially important because according to research, the SPLC has found that most people do not go past the first page of web results.
“That means to us, if we can push some of these memes that the radical right wants to so very much to reach a broader audience off the first page of Google, we have done a lot of work for ourselves and we prevented more people from falling into that trap,” Amend said.
There are a few facts about the SPLC that Ms. Snell may not be aware of but are very important to the discussion of Free Speech.
First off, there is no legal definition for “hate group,” which is why even the FBI does not, cannot designate “hate groups,” but somehow a private fundraising company can?
The SPLC itself does not have an actual definition for the term beyond “All hate groups attack or malign other groups,” meaning basically “Hate groups say mean things about other people.” It’s a deliberately subjective definition that could be applied to any number of groups. Take the abortion debate for example. People on both sides regularly “attack and malign” each other so which side is the “hate group” and who gets to decide? Me? Mr. Amend?
The article claims that the SPLC’s mission is “to protect freedoms awarded by the civil rights movement,” and yet the company’s web site states that “Hate group activities can include criminal acts, marches, rallies, speeches, meetings, leafleting or publishing.” https://www.splcenter.org/hate-map
Consider that for a moment. In one sentence Mr. Amend’s company deliberately conflates six of the most fundamental First Amendment CIVIL RIGHTS with “criminal acts and hate group activities.”
Under that spurious definition, Dr. King, the Freedom Riders and anyone associated with the Civil Rights movement would be guilty of “hate group activities.” Does that make any sense?
Sadly, it is true that there are a lot of people out there espousing beliefs that many people would find abhorrent, but until they actually break the law they’re free to say what they want. Our system has to take the good with the bad. There is a lot of misogynist, homophobic music played on every college campus in America but somehow it never seems to meet the SPLC’s “attack or malign” threshold. A little consistency would be nice.
One final factoid about the SPLC, Mr. Amend’s company is currently celebrating its 45th consecutive year with no minorities in positions of leadership. With nearly 300 employees and more than $300 million dollars in cash on hand, the Executive Suite of the SPLC is as lily-white today as when the company opened for business in 1971.
http://wp.me/pCLYZ-sK
Even the company’s Teaching Tolerance wing, which purports to promote diversity in the K-12 classroom, has been led by “whites only” since its inception in 1991.
Mr. Amend’s profession is public relations. His company took in more than $54 million dollars in tax-free donations last year selling “hate groups.” While this activity is also protected free speech, it’s also clearly big business. Ms. Snell may find an entirely different side of the story by looking into the SPLC’s hiring and fundraising practices. It’s eye-opening to say the least.
Will someone please ask Alex Amend why a white supremaicist/racist would want to try and convince blacks that there were white folks brought over on the same ships as the Africans to be slaves in the U.S.? Question spawned from seeing a blog titled How the myth of the “Irish slaves” Became a Favorite Meme of Racists. Please explain the logic.
Isn’t the fact that some blacks were enslaved in the past part of what would make a white racist feel superior? So maybe someone white knowing about the history of some white people being slaves shouldn’t justify him calling them a racist. Indentured servitude often was a death sentence for these Europeans and the ships and treatment of them was no different at best. Black slaves were expensive so some slave holders found a way to get cheaper slaves who were much more expendable and could be worked literally to death. This is history not a myth. I am very anti racism I just don’t like the way history is taught with bias in this country which has only helped the racial sores in this country to fester longer.