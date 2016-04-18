Digital media director fights hate online



Courtney Messina/THE REVIEW

Alex Amend is the digital director of the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), an organization with a mission to protect freedoms awarded by the civil rights movement. He was brought to the university as part of a Hate Speech Free Speech lecture series.

BY

STAFF REPORTER

Alex Amend’s talk “From Dylann Roof to @realDonaldTrump: How the Radical Right Spreads Hate Online,” was part of the second annual Hate Speech, Free Speech series, a joint project of the department of communication and the Carol Henderson, the vice provost for diversity.

Amend is the digital director of the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), an organization with a mission to protect freedoms awarded by the civil rights movement. Since 1971, the SPLC has had a hand in listing and monitoring hate groups such as The Aryan Nations.

The SPLC’s strategy uses free speech as its weapon and focuses on counter narratives to expose these groups instead of calling for government intervention.

“We hope through counter-messaging and creating materials and exposing and monitoring what groups are doing that we can inoculate the medium and academics and anyone that pays attention to these issues, with the hopes of marginalizing the most extreme voices out there advocating for racist activity,” Amend said.

Senior Jackie Stager was fascinated by SPLC’s approach to investigating hate groups’ media and how they use it to uncover these issues.

“I think it is interesting that their whole thing is using the media to expose the hate crimes people are saying,” Stager said.

The internet poses new challenges around hate speech for the SPLC. After the death of Trayvon Martin, Dylann Roof, who murdered nine black parishioners at a Charleston church in June, googled “black on white crime,” introducing him to white supremacy and racial acts of violence. The first webpage Roof visited was the Council of Conservative Citizens, a group that is blatantly against civil rights for black people, run by webmaster Kyle Rodgers.

Amend said Rodgers has used Google “bombs” to make his webpage come up first on Google searches using key terms. Other tactics that have been used are “Fakebooks,” which trick people to believing the content on the site is going to be different than it actually is. Amend also compared the internet to a highway.

“Highways are very useful for the public, they are useful for visiting your family, going to work you got to use it, but of course murders, racists and all sorts of unseemly types also drive on the highway,” Amend said. “Same thing with the internet.”

Amend said the SPLC has seen a proliferation of racist memes and google “bombs”—something Rodgers is very good at. However, Rodgers is one of many others proliferating hate online. Featured on the SPLC’s most recent issue of the Intelligence Report, the SPLC’s magazine, is Donald Trump. Amend said Trump has been “boosting elements of the radical rights.” By retweeting memes and untrue facts, Trump is deceiving society and this has also lead to an increase in search rates for what he is discussing.

“I think in watching them, what we also understand is that people need to be informed citizens and not believe everything they see online,” Vice Provost Henderson said. “You have to think about what you are reading and whether it is counter to the values we hold dear in this country as citizens.”

However, Amend noted that Google has begun to clean up its search engine although they will not outwardly admit it. Some of these practices include the following: the addition of dictionary definitions on top, search suggestions and the movement of some things off the first page. This is especially important because according to research, the SPLC has found that most people do not go past the first page of web results.

“That means to us, if we can push some of these memes that the radical right wants to so very much to reach a broader audience off the first page of Google, we have done a lot of work for ourselves and we prevented more people from falling into that trap,” Amend said.