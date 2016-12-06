Pre-Kwanzaa event celebrates African heritage



Drew Webb/THE REVIEW

Roland Martin addresses the crowd gathered in the Trabant MPR.

BY

SENIOR REPORTER

Onstage in the Trabant Multipurpose Rooms, the Center for Black Culture (CBC) held their annual Pre-Kwanzaa Celebration on Friday afternoon. The CBC, which also is celebrating their 40th anniversary this year, marked the occasion with the theme “Faith, Self-Worth and Progress.”

The 50-year-old holiday, which is traditionally held on Dec. 26 each year, by Maulana Karenga, to bring African cultural values and traditions to African-American households. Kwanzaa, which is celebrated over a seven-day period, symbolizes the holiday’s seven principles, collectively called “Nguzu Saba.”

The event also included a candle lighting ceremony, where students individually lit the candles which represented the principles of Kwanzaa. The candles were of three colors: green for the land of Africa; black for the people and red for the blood that, was, and continues to be, shed in the struggle for freedom.

Freshman Ariona Thronton said the event was her first experience with the holiday.

“In my family, we usually celebrate Christmas so learning the history about Kwanzaa tonight really makes me want to research it more,” she said.

Learning experiences like these are why sophomore Keynon Harris-Miller believes events like the Pre-Kwanzaa Celebration are important.

“[The Pre-Kwanzaa Celebration] allows for the black community to have one night dedicated to themselves while offering an open opportunity for other cultures to receive insight on African-American culture,” Harris-Miller said.

The program, featuring music and dance performances, also featured journalist Roland Martin as the keynote speaker. Martin is most notably known for his “News One Now” show, a news show dedicated to African-Americans.

Martin, who livestreamed his speech on Facebook, addressed issues of politics and education. Reflecting on the presidential election, he expressed why he believed the results of the most recent election puzzled young African Americans.

“You came of age in a period that no other black person has ever experienced, which is under a black president,” Martin said.

Exploring how race and racism became a major focus point during the election, Martin delved deeper into how history will always sustain issues of race in the United States. Since the election of President Obama, Martin said that the United States had falsely “bought into” the idea that American citizens lived under a post-racial society when the reality was the opposite.

“Race is so embedded in the DNA of America that people don’t even realize how deep white supremacy was,” Martin said.

Despite the strained state of race relations in this country, Martin encouraged audience members to open their history books and acknowledge their history, which he hopes will help African Americans equip themselves to fight today’s injustice and inequalities.

Black Student Union President Jahaan Davis said she “really appreciated” Martin’s talk, specifically Martin’s encouragement for students, especially African Americans, to continue fighting, she said.

“He’s right, we have to continue to fight for the change that we want to see, even if we don’t live to see it,” Davis said. “Systemic change does not happen immediately, but it doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t stop fighting — especially since generations ahead of ours can benefit from it.”