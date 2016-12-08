Biden, community welcomes Assanis at inauguration



On Wednesday, Dennis Assanis, in the company of Vice President Joe Biden and the Board of Trustees, was inaugurated as the university’s 28th president.

With Vice President Joe Biden at his side, Dennis Assanis was inaugurated by the Board of Trustees as the 28th president of the university. The ceremony, which was held in a tightly packed Thompson Theater, featured speeches and performances highlighting both the university’s legacy and its future as a research institution.

President Assanis has come under fire from several RSO leaders after an editorial discussing free speech was published in The Review. He went on to sign a poster in support of transgender students, and a month later he signed a nationwide petition to support undocumented university students.

Previously the provost at Stony Brook University, Assanis was brought to Delaware to replace Interim President Nancy Targett. Assanis also holds four degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and one from Newcastle University in England. He is an immigrant from Greece, and the first in his family to earn a college degree.

Alongside Vice President Biden and his wife, Jill Biden (Together “Double Dels,” according to President Assanis), Gov. Jack Markell, Board of Trustees Chair John Cochran and Mary Sue Coleman, the president of the Association of American Universities, were all in attendance.

Students students, faculty and delegates from other universities including Yale, William & Mary and Delaware State University we also seated in the theater. Students unable to get a seat where able to watch via a live stream shown in Gore.

Gov. Markell provided a brief introduction for the Vice President, highlighting Biden’s love of his home state.

“None of us are surprised he has chosen to come,” Markell said. “Our pride knows no bounds…and we still get to call you Joe.”

“It’s good to be home,” Vice President Biden said after taking the podium. With an audience hanging on to every phrase, Biden took a self-deprecating route with his speech, referencing his time at the university and the accomplishments of his sister, Valerie Biden Owens.

“She has six degrees,” Biden said. “I have one. She graduated honors…I graduated.”

Biden credited the university for shaping his political ideology, providing clarity to the chaotic climate of the late 1960s.

“It did more than educate me,” Biden said. “It made sense of the chaos.”

It was at the university, on the steps of Hullihen Hall, that Biden heard about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, he said. Like the captivated audience in Thompson, he said that day the campus was “deadly quiet.” It was Paul Dolan, the late political science professor, who encouraged Biden to first run for Senate in 1972.

After directing his remarks back to the university, Biden emphasized the university’s capacity for service.

“You’re teaching, advising, you’re challenging 18,500 undergraduates, 138 programs, 3,600 graduate students, 121 masters programs, 62 doctoral programs not to just be part of change, but to be the change,” he said.

He joked that Babatunde Ogunnaike, the dean of the College of Engineering, was an example of the “cluster” hiring program Assanis is known for after Ogunnaike performed a poem at the ceremony.

After a lengthy standing ovation and a performance by violinist Xiang Gao, a distinguished professor of music, Assanis delivered his inaugural address. Much like his informal conversations, Assanis’ speech covered almost the entirety of the university’s accomplishments and future endeavours.

After a long list of “thank you” messages, including one for his mother Sandy, who flew in from Athens for the event, Assanis made several major announcements, including his plans to double the graduate student population within the next ten years.

He also introduced plans to break ground on a new 10-story “STAR Tower,” a research facility he intends to add to the university’s STAR campus.

Assanis mentioned expanding the School of Public Policy and Administration, turning to Biden to say, “Wouldn’t it be great if we could name the school after one of our university’s, state’s and nation’s most distinguished public servants with a lifelong record of governmental stewardship and global leadership?”

He concluded with the university’s motto — “Knowledge is the light of the mind.”

“This is a place where we have both the obligation and the privilege to make a difference, to stimulate minds, to always learn, explore, wonder and preserve,” Assanis said.