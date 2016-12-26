Freshman Ryan Daly Leads Hens’ Offensive Attack



Courtesy of Delaware Athletics

Freshman Guard Ryan Daly currently leads his team in points scored per game, averaging 11.5.

First-year head coach Martin Ingelsby said scoring would need to come by committee after Delaware lost their top two leading scorers from a year ago ahead of the 2016-2017 season.

Ryan Daly might just be erasing that concern.

After earning CAA Rookie of the Week honors on Dec. 12, Daly has continued to provide a spark for the Blue Hens. The freshman from Ardmore, PA has scored in double figures in each of the last four games. He is averaging 16.5 points per game in that span.

“The guys on our team have helped me a lot,” Daly said. “In practice early on I was struggling, and they kind of stuck with me. Luckily I’ve started putting some points together and I’m riding a hot streak, so hopefully I can continue to hit shots.”

Daly, who began the season as a role player, has quickly played his way into Ingelsby’s “go-to” lineup. In the Blue Hens’ latest win, a 59-56 victory over Marist on Dec. 20, Daly played the final eight minutes alongside junior Anthony Mosley and senior Cazmon Hayes in the backcourt. With seven seconds remaining and leading by two, Devonne Pinkard missed his second free throw. Daly, at 6-foot-4, secured the offensive rebound and then put the game away with free throws of his own.

“It’s exciting, being a freshman my first time, this was probably our closest down-to-the-wire game,” Daly said after the win.

Once he secured the board and drew the intentional foul, Daly was surrounded by a mob of Blue Hens, led by senior energizer Barnett Harris.

“I was able to make a play for our team and I was excited. Barnett always spices something up so I had to laugh, and I was happy for it,” Daly said.

In their previous road trip, Daly scored a career high 20 points against Yale, off of 5-9 shooting from three point range, to set off his hot streak. Daly followed that performance with a 19 point output against Seton Hall. Both Yale and Seton Hall made appearances in the NCAA tournament a year ago.

Delaware dropped their latest bout at South Florida, 81-53. Daly, however, still led the way with 17 points. Now the Hens’ leading scorer on the season with 11.5 points per game, Daly is 22nd in the CAA in scoring and third among CAA freshmen.

The Hens are 4-0 at home in 2016, but 2-4 away from Newark. When the Blue Hens are successful they are winning the rebounding battle. In every home game, and in eight of their 12 games this season, Delaware has outrebounded their opponent. Daly helps lead the way in that department too, leading all CAA freshmen in rebounding with 6.1 rebounds per game.

“We battle everyday [at practice],” Eric Carter, the Blue Hens’ leading rebounder, said. “Ryan Daly is grabbing 6 or 7 a game, it’s a collective effort. It’s guys boxing out and being relentless on the boards.”

As a Blue Hen, Daly is living out a dream that was not always probable.

A standout at Archbishop Carroll High School in Wayne, Pennsylvania, Daly averaged 21.7 points and seven rebounds per game en route to becoming the Philadelphia Catholic League MVP in his senior season. Daly thought he might end up at Delaware last March, but his scheduled visit was scrapped when former head coach Monte Ross was fired. Although he received interest from smaller programs, Daly remained unsigned late into May. When Martin Ingelsby, an Archbishop Carroll alum, became head coach on May 25th, his first phone call was to Daly.

Minutes later, Daly had accepted Ingelsby’s scholarship offer.

“Since freshman year if you asked me if there was a school I wanted to go to in the area that I could maybe, hopefully, one day be that good, Delaware would be no doubt my first one,” Daly told City of Basketball Love after his commitment. “It’s always been my dream school, so when they offered, it was like I had to do it.”

Now Daly is already a major contributor on a young Blue Hens team. He leads the team in points per game scoring and has a chance this season to become the first Blue Hen rookie (a player with no prior college playing experience) to lead the team in scoring since the 1953-1954 season. In that season, Jim Finch led the team with 11.8 points per game. The program record for scoring by a rookie is held by Devon Saddler, who scored 13.3 points per game in 2010. Saddler led the Blue Hens to their last NCAA Tournament appearance in 2014, and is the program’s all-time leading scorer.

Delaware will face Iona on Dec. 28 before heading into CAA action against Hofstra on Dec. 31.