Delaware Announces 2017 Football Schedule; Richmond Visits Delaware on Oct. 21st

Delaware announced their 2017 football game schedule late Thursday night.

Danny Rocco will make his debut as Delaware head coach on Aug. 31st against the Delaware State Hornets. It is the second straight season that the Blue Hens and Hornets will be matched up in the season opener. Delaware has won all seven matchups in the all-time series between the in-state rivals, dating back to 2007. Last season the Hens trounced the Hornets 56-14.

Delaware’s non-conference schedule features a road matchup against an ACC opponent for the fourth consecutive season. The Hens will travel to Blacksburg, VA to play the Virginia Tech Hokies on Sept. 9th. Delaware is 0-3 against ACC opponents in the last three seasons. A year ago, Delaware lost to Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, NC 38-21. The Hokies may represent the Hens’ toughest ACC opponent to date. Virginia Tech lost to the eventual national champion Clemson Tigers in the ACC Championship game, 42-35, but ended their 2016 campaign with a win over Arkansas, 35-24, in the Belk Bowl. The Hokies finished 2016 with a 10-4 overall record.

Delaware will also face Cornell in nonconference play on Sept. 16. The Cornell and Virginia Tech matchups will be the first time either program has been scheduled against Delaware.

The highlight of the conference schedule will be Richmond’s visit to Tubby Raymond Field on Oct. 21st. This will mark the first matchup between the Spiders and Blue Hens since Rocco elected to leave Richmond in favor of Delaware. Rocco led Richmond to the FCS playoffs a season ago and never had a losing season in his five years as head coach of the Spiders. On Dec. 13, Delaware announced Rocco as their new head coach.

Delaware will open conference play at home against James Madison, the reigning FCS national champions. The James Madison Dukes finished the 2016 season on a 12 game win streak including playoff wins against No. 22 New Hampshire, No. 5 Sam Houston State, No. 1 North Dakota State and No. 13 Youngstown State. The Dukes had a nearly perfect record of 14-1. Their sole loss was at the hands of North Carolina, 56-28.

The Hens will travel to Stony Brook, NY to take on the Seawolves on Oct. 7 before returning home to face William & Mary on Oct. 14 and Richmond on Oct. 21. CAA play will continue on the road at Towson on Oct. 28 and Maine Nov. 4.

Delaware will close out conference play with their final home game on Nov. 11 against Albany and a rivalry week matchup at Villanova on Nov. 18.

Delaware will be playing the same eight CAA teams they faced a season ago. Delaware finished with a 4-7 record in each of the past two seasons under the leadership of former Coach Brock.

The release of the CAA football schedule was held up by North Carolina’s controversial “bathroom bill”, which seeks to regulate transgender access to public facilities. Following the bill’s passage, the state of New York banned all non-essential travel to North Carolina. Albany was scheduled to travel to Elon.