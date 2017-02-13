Over 60 students affected by travel ban



The recent executive order passed by President Donald Trump has a direct effect on more than 60 university students.

On Jan. 27, President Trump signed an executive order banning citizens from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen from entering the United States. According to the university’s Office for International Students and Scholars (OISS), there are more than 60 students from those countries affected by the travel ban.

Janica Cimo, assistant director of OISS, said it only affected students who were outside of the country. If a student had legal status before the executive order was signed, they still have a legal status in the United States now. However, the university strongly advised students from the seven countries to “stay put,” Laure Bachich Ergin, a university attorney and vice president of the Office of General Counsel, said.

“The situation is very fluid right now,” Cimo said. “It’s been changing day-to-day.”

“It’s just not worth leaving because we’re not sure what will happen when you try to get in,” Bachich Ergin said.

In December, President Assanis signed a letter to the secretary of Homeland Security expressing concern about the president’s executive order. He also signed a statement supporting the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) during a national push for universities to claim themselves as “sanctuary campuses” in hopes to protect undocumented students from policies enacted by President Donald Trump that would revoke DACA.

DACA, enacted in 2009 through an executive order by former President Barack Obama, gave undocumented young people, including students, a renewable two-year permit to legally live, work and go to school in the United States.

Sanctuary campus is more of a “feel-good term but under the law it doesn’t mean anything,” Bachich Ergin said. Universities that have adopted this term are looking at what policies they already have in place that would protect students. The university has not adopted the label.

The university follows the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) which makes the student the only person able to give the university permission to divulge their information. Under FERPA, even the student’s parents cannot access to school grades without the permission of said student.

Bachich Ergin said FERPA applies to all students and is one of the main protections the university has for undocumented students, as it affords information privacy to anyone who would be affected by the travel ban.

Bachich Ergin said that means if the government “comes knocking, looking for your information” the university cannot give out any of that information.

“It’s one of the most important laws that we follow,” Bachich Ergin said. “We take it very seriously. If there’s not a court order or a subpoena, we don’t turn over our information to anybody who basically doesn’t have a right to know.”

The only people with the right to know are those within the university. In the event a court order mandates information about a student, the university is obligated to inform the student that their information is being summoned. However, court orders are usually obtained because of a criminal charge or a lawsuit, more individual based reasons. Bachich Ergin said it would be rare if the university received a request about an entire group of students.

The university does not keep records of documented and undocumented students on campus — a list of students citizenship statuses does not exist— which adds another form of protection for undocumented students, Bachich Ergin said.

“Right now we feel like we’re protecting all of our students no matter where they came from, they’re getting the same protection,” Bachich Ergin said.

Labeling the university as a sanctuary does not grant the university the ability to do anything illegal to protect a student. However, the university has provided affected students with legal resources. Cimo said the university has retained immigration attorneys, Goldblum and Pollins law firm. Cimo said the Office of International Students and Scholars has been in direct contact with them everyday since the executive order was signed.

“I think there’s concern all around,” Cimo said. “Whether it’s an international student or administrators or faculty on what’s going to happen next. It seems to be a little unpredictable at this time.”