Breaking stereotypes and changing views: Muslim student discusses Trump’s travel ban

After being stalled in immigration services for five hours on her connect flight to JFK, sophomore biology student Sumera Ali was finally able to return home.

While many university students were eager to begin the spring semester after traveling abroad over the winter, others were wary, unsure if they were going to be able to reenter the country at all.

Three days after the implementation of President Trump’s travel ban, Sumera Ali, a sophomore biology student, was scheduled to return from a family trip to Pakistan. She was stalled in immigration services for five hours before she was finally able to return home.

After more than four hours of interrogation, her father, a U.S. citizen, was eventually able to get the family onboard their connect flight from Abu Dhabi to John F. Kennedy Airport in New York.

“They took our boarding passes and made us wait,” she said. “It took so long that we thought we were going to miss our flight.”

The order, which was issued on Jan. 27 — just one week after Trump entered office — temporarily suspended immigration from seven majority-Muslim countries, including Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen. The ruling was part of a heightened vetting program meant to deter the entrance of “radical Islamic terrorists” into the country, according to a report from The New York Times.

“I think everyone wants to keep the country safe,” said Noor Jamal, a sophomore psychology student and a friend of Ali’s. “But I think the process and execution of it is totally wrong.”

Ali, a citizen of the United States, immigrated from Pakistan at the age of three. She was traveling with her younger sister and father, who are also citizens, and her mother, a green card holder.

As news began to break about the details of the order, there was still a lot of uncertainty, Ali said, surrounding how, and to whom, the new vetting procedures would apply.

“We were really scared,” she said. “My mom even told us to put her luggage separately since she wasn’t sure if she was going to have to be sent back.”

While the executive order delivered on Trump’s promise to adopt more aggressive border control measures, Jamal argued that discriminatory vetting towards Muslims was nothing new.

“When you travel, as a Muslim guy or girl, if you wear a headscarf, you expect to be pulled aside,” Jamal said.

Nevertheless, according to a Politico report, immigration workers struggled with the order’s new directives, citing its “vague and imprecise” language.

This confusion eventually led to the detainment of two Iraqi refugees inside Kennedy Airport, which not only showcased the perils of an administration operated largely by officials with limited amounts of government experience, but also sparked protest at the time of Ali’s return.

“I was proud,” she said of the demonstrations she witnessed while returning through the gates. “It was empowering in a sense. It’s obviously sad to see something like this happen, but there was so much unity — so many people of different races and religions coming together to stand up for Muslims.”

Like many other immigrant families, Ali’s parents moved to the United States to provide their three daughters with opportunities that would be otherwise unavailable to them in Pakistan.

Despite Ali’s opposition to how the order influenced immigration policy, Ali was more concerned with how the order would affect refugees seeking safe haven.

In addition to suspending immigration, the order also halted national refugee resettlement programs for 120 days while suspending the admission of Syrian refugees indefinitely.

“Most of the countries that they banned are countries where people are struggling,” Ali explained. “These people aren’t just leaving for better opportunities, they’re leaving to find safety.”

Over the next few days, federal judges eventually moved to block some of its key provisions, questioning both its constitutionality and legality.

While these event provided momentary success, the halt only addresses “the tip of the iceberg.” According to Ali, many of the problems that Muslims in American society face begin with how they are viewed in the eyes of the public.

“When you listen to the media and watch the news, there’s a lot of negative connotations about Muslims,” she said.

Ali, who serves as the president of the Muslim Student Association (MSA), assures that the best way to foster acceptance is through religious education.

“Ignorance is definitely a barrier,” Jamal said. “But when they come to know the religion, they’ll start to see similarities and realize that we’re not so different after all.”

At a time when xenophobic beliefs are seemingly being validated by the new administration’s actions, it is more important than ever to correct the misconceptions surrounding Islam, Ali said.

“We’re currently planning events for Islamic Awareness Week to clear up some of the misinformation surrounding the religion as a whole,” she said. “We want to break stereotype. We want to change views.”

While students on campus work toward building a more inclusive America, Trump informed an appeals court last Thursday that his administration is in the process of rewriting the controversial ban despite widespread pushback from protesters and federal judges.



