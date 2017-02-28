Bluetracks: Black Girl Magic



Owning her blackness with persistence, in song.



In his unfinished essay, “I Am Not Your Negro,” James Baldwin, the prolific African-American poet and essayist, wrote, “The history of the Negro in America is the history of America and it’s not a pretty story.” His social commentary on the condition of the black man in the United States punctuated the civil rights movement and postulated ways to draft a better, more equitable narrative moving forward.

Baldwin deftly shaded in the details of 400 years of slave history, Jim Crow lynchings, Birmingham fire housings, blackface minstrelsy, renaissances beyond Harlem and revolutions not televised by the major networks. He understood that suffering was not monolithic and that justice, when pried from the hands of the oppressor, was not often evenly felt. Today, this still holds true. Just look to Barack Obama, affirmative action debates, food deserts in the flood of gentrification, the Academy Awards and the Black Lives Matter movement, which “exhumes the bodies and stories of the dreamers” — to borrow from the potent words of the Oscar-winning Viola Davis. Look to the fact that the neglect of activism is life-threatening, as people apparently still need to be convinced that black lives hold intrinsic value.

This discourse on the role of race originally served to legitimize black man’s painful struggle to seize his humanity. However, this discourse cannot afford to ignore gender politics as a complicating factor in achieving even handed justice. We must realize that if it’s difficult for a black man to get his due, it’s excruciating for a black woman to storm in from the margins and be a protagonist in the story of America.

Black girl magic is the best descriptor of the positive that’s brought out by the worst affronts to identity faced by African-American women. It’s also the central axis to plot revision of America’s story. It’s the embrace of the “weaknesses” assigned to black femininity by an unforgiving world, elements such as black beauty, black consciousness, sexuality and voice. In the same vein, it’s her rejecting the constructs of blanching propriety forced upon her.

Black girl magic gets ladies in formation and makes the caged bird sing. It possesses all the tenacity of a freight train, inherited from the Underground Railroad. Except this time, she’s not running from anything; she’s running toward you head on. It does not apologize and does not fear inner power. It’s a wellspring of solidarity. Black girl magic is more than charisma. Ignited through struggle, it’s the brightest celebration of melanin we can find.

Black girl magic endures and adores. Get on board with these songs because black girl magic is changing the world.

Kehlani: “Intro”

Solange ft. Sampha: “Don’t Touch My Hair”

Noname ft. Cam O’bi & Raury: “Diddy Bop”

Erykah Badu: “Window Seat”

Solange: “Interlude: Tina Taught Me”

The Internet: “Dontcha”

Aretha Franklin: “A Rose Is Still a Rose”

Ms. Lauryn Hill: “I Gotta Find Peace of Mind – Live”

Nina Simone: “Sinnerman”

Alabama Shakes: “Sound & Color”

Janelle Monáe: “Isn’t This The World”

