Blue Hens fall to UNCW, exit CAA Tournament in second round

Delaware Martin Ingelsby reflects on the season-ending loss to UNCW in the second round of the conference tournament.

The first season of the Martin Ingelsby era came to an end Saturday afternoon, with a 91-80 loss to the University of North Carolina-Wilmington in the second round of the CAA Tournament.

After defeating the Hofstra Pride in round one, Delaware could not keep the Seahawk offense in check. UNCW posted five players in double figures, with CJ Bryce’s 17 points leading the way.

Delaware trailed by as many as 20 points with 9:26 remaining in the second half. The Hens countered with a 10-0 run in 55 seconds to cut the margin to 7 with 4:15 left. UNCW, however, was able to control the tempo through the finish, hitting 14 of 17 free throws in the final 5:00 to close the game.

“They’re really good, they’re really tough to defend,” Martin Ingelsby, the Blue Hens’ first year head coach, said after the game. “They have so many weapons. I’m proud of our group with how we competed, kind of the resiliency we showed to go down 20 points and battle back.”

UNCW, the reigning CAA champions, boast a starting five with four All-CAA selections, including first teamers Bryce and Chris Flemmings. Flemmings finished with 14 points, four rebounds and three blocks.

“I thought we played a tremendous offensive game today,” UNCW head coach Kevin Keatts said. “I thought we shared the basketball. When you look at it we had 19 assists on 29 made field goals. I thought we were very active.”

For Delaware, Ryan Daly led the way offensively, scoring over 20 points for the second straight game. Daly finished with 24 points, 10 rebounds and three assists. It was the freshman’s second straight double-double.

“He’s the ultimate competitor,” Ingelsby said of Daly. “He’s a gamer, he wants to have the ball in his hands. He can beat you in so many ways. He’s knocking down the three point shot, he gets to the offensive backboard. He’s got a good midrange.”

After scoring 14 points in the first half, UNCW made it a point of emphasis to lock in on Daly in the second half. Daly was held without a field goal for the last 16 minutes of the game, until he scored on a put back with five seconds remaining.

“We wanted to take Daly away so our help side defense wasn’t necessarily all the way there,” Keatts said. “So we obviously went a little more denial on him, limiting his touches. He hurt us a lot in the first half, so we kind of went away from our philosophy a little bit.”

With Daly limited in the second half, Anthony Mosley tallied 20 points and Darian Bryant added 14 points. However, the Blue Hens’ effort was only good enough to test the highly skilled Seahawks.

“Let’s give Delaware a little credit because I’ve seen those guys play the last two or three weeks. They always fight to the end,” Keatts said. “They put a lot of pressure on us all the way to the end.”

Delaware’s focus will now turn to next season. The Hens will return four members of the starting five and will add three recruits and one transfer student.

“I’m really excited about the group we have returning,” Ingelsby said. “I thank the seniors for everything they have meant to our program but Eric Carter, Darian Bryant, Anthony Mosley, Ryan Daly, those four guys have really played well for us down the stretch. I’m excited about the recruits we have coming in, and again I think it gives us great momentum heading into the offseason and next season.”

Next season, the Hens will once again look to Daly as their leading playmaker. The freshman made his presence known throughout the CAA, averaging over 17 points per game in conference action. Daly set freshman records at Delaware for points and rebounds.

“Ryan Daly is playing as good basketball as probably anybody in the country,” Keatts said.

“I’ve just been amazed with the way he’s been able to consistently produce for us on a daily and on a night basis this season,” Ingelsby said. “When they talk about Delaware basketball, the first guy they talk about is Ryan Daly. You know quite frankly, he might be the second and third guy too.”