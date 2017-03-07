“Overexposed and underserved”: Author discusses the Black Panther Party and medical discrimination



Alondra Nelson addresses the crowd at the Minority Mentor Series.

Author Alondra Nelson juxtaposed two images of the Black Panther Party— one captured the traditional militarized version of the party shown in our textbooks. The other, however, showed a member of the Black Panthers serving free breakfast to school-age children.

Nelson, who came to speak at the university on Friday in Purnell Hall, elaborated upon the context of the second image.

“[The Panthers] were always interested in social services and social welfare,” she said. “They made demands of the state, but they were also interested in this kind of total welfare for the community. They wanted land, bread, housing, education, peace and life.”

Nelson was featured during the Minority Mentor Lecture Series, which is in its ninth year. The series, as explained by its president, TaLisa J. Carter, is focused on bringing in scholars of color to talk about their work to both graduate students and the public. The Department of Sociology and Criminal Justice hosts the lectures.

Nelson has studied a variety of sociological topics, but primarily focuses on the “intersection” of race and ethnicity, and science and technology. These topics converged into what she now studies, which is primarily historical inequality within medicine.

She has written two books related to these topics, her most recent being “The Social Life of DNA,” which was published in January 2016.

“We shouldn’t be surprised that the Black Panther party, as it evolved, would become a health social movement,” Nelson said.

She provided three reasons for this, citing “personal experiences [of the party], historical antecedents and political influences.”

It was stated in their guidelines that the Panthers “believe that mass health education and research programs must be developed to give all Black and oppressed people access to advanced scientific and medical information.”

Nelson explained that this rooted from the fact that the African-Americans and other marginalized groups were “wholesale excluded” from modern medicine and advancements of health care.

“Jim Crow was also about access to health care and about access to education about health care,” she said. “In the same way that it wasn’t always the case that African Americans think that members of the police are friendly forces, our hospitals and health care facilities could also be sites of social control.”

In opposition to this, the Black Panthers started Community Survival Programs. The party would give away thousands of free groceries and test for sickle cell anemia. In some cases, the programs would be hosted on tables that were set up in local parks.

The party also set up clinics that were run by volunteer nurses and doctors. In Brooklyn, one branch of the party started a volunteer-based ambulance program.

Nelson referred to this as the “full flowering” of the Panthers’ social welfare work.

This portion of the talk stood out to freshman sociology major Alexis Carel.

“It was interesting to see someone go deep into the fact that a group that was viewed as basically a hate group could also be on the other side,” Carel said. “They did really good work with medicalization and that’s really interesting to me because that’s a huge point of sociology in general.”

Nelson explained that the people who would tend to activists were typically Black Cross Nurses. The group was formed in response to Black people being excluded from working for the American Red Cross.

Health activism was also connected to the idea that minority groups were “overexposed and underserved.”

Nelson explained that the rise of biological testing would primarily target marginalized groups.

“There are all of these case studies and stories that are the most extreme examples of unethical research,” she said.

One story that she shared was of Fannie Lou Hamer, who was an activist during the 1960s. While receiving medical care, she was sterilized without her permission. As stories similar to Hamer’s were promoted to the public, trust in hospitals and medical staff wavered.

Nelson stated that the connection between the fields of research she had studied came back to “trust in experts.” There is a history of uncertainty of who could be trusted in medical testing, hospitalization, social science studies and genetic testing, she explained.

The start of acknowledging this, Nelson claimed, rooted from the Black Panther party.

She recognized that the side of the group that often promoted carrying guns for self defense existed, but she also argued that how the public sees the Black Panther Party was “overdetermined” by that image.

“The Black Panther Party created a national conversation on race and health inequality, and race and medical discrimination,” Nelson said.