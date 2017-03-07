“Haunting” concepts of race and space: Assistant curator speaks to university students



Minji Kong/THE REVIEW

Visiting artist, Meg Onli gave a lecture about spatial conditions and art

BY

SENIOR REPORTER AND COPY EDITOR

Visiting artist Meg Onli started her presentation with a simple question: “Do any of you want to be a curator?”

And initially, she was met with silence. But in this initial silence she found herself explaining that originally, she was an artist, and one who did not want to be an art curator.

Onli, assistant curator at the Institute of Contemporary Art of the University of Pennsylvania, presented a lecture on Tuesday about her personal relationship to spatial conditions, generating a conversation among eager students in the Department of Art and Design.

“She thought spatially, in terms of groups of artwork and a visual area, as where we tend to think of our artwork as one finite thing,” freshman visual communications major Deanna Marino said.

Prior to working in Philadelphia, Onli was working at the Graham Foundation in Chicago.

While at the Graham Foundation, she worked on the exhibition “Architecture of Independence: African Modernism and Barbara Kasten: Stages.” She created the website “Black Visual Archives,” for which she earned a Creative Capital Warhol Foundation Art Writers Grant.

She was also the recipient of a research grant from the Graham Foundation for the collaborative project “Remaking the Black Metropolis: Contemporary Art, Urbanity and Blackness in America” with curator Jamilee Polson Lacy of Providence College Galleries.

Through architecture, Onli explained her development from the artist who did not want to be a curator, to a highly-coveted young assistant curator at the Institute of Contemporary Art.

Onli started with “Johnson Publishing Company Building, 1971,” a photograph of the first black-owned, black-built building in Chicago. Onli discussed the emergence of the black middle class and black consumerism in the 1950s. She described the photograph by Martine Syms as ‘haunting’ and applied the same description to witnessed experiences of race and space in today’s society.

Through a still photograph entitled “Awards Room at the Johnson Publishing Company headquarters, Chicago, Illinois” by David Hartt, Onli explained the architectural concept of “total design.”

“Total design, in which every aspect of a building has been considered, is a complete immersive design role,” Onli said. “In the 1960s, there was an idea that architecture and art could change the world; that architecture and art had this power to garner social change.”

The buildings signified a “world built for black people… a place where black people in Chicago, a very black city, could actually find a place of their own,” Onli said.

Hartt’s “total design” presentation of the “Awards Room” gave way to a two-channel video installation called “Untitled (Structures)” by Leslie Hewitt and Bradford Young which stood in stark contrast to the utopic photography of Hartt.

Hewitt and Young belong to a group of many other contemporary artists who, now, are thinking of the utopic vision of the 1960s. Onli declared “Untitled (Structures)” as a reflection of an abortive utopia, manifesting in today’s social cleavages.

“Architecture of Independence: African Modernism” was one of the exhibitions that Onli curated at the Graham Foundation. Despite its title, the exhibition originated from a group of all-white academics, a revelation that Onli found “curious.”

“Seeing a lot of these buildings in Senegal, the majority of them are actually made and designed by architects from the colonizers,” Onli said. “Race is complicated in exhibition design. What does it mean to be part of an institution? And how can I enact changes?”

The black avant-garde encompasses the different ways people of color “can be abstracted,” “a poetic lense” to acknowledge people of color and a disruption to “the notions a person of color evokes from individuals,” according to Onli.

This discussion of the black avant-garde is just a snippet of the different conversations that take place roughly every Tuesday. This weekly discussion, “Visiting Artist & Designer Series,” primarily draws students from the Department of Art & Design. While largely attended by visual communications, fine arts and arts students at the university, the lecture series is open to the general public.

“These discussions can be valuable to all,” Marino said. “There are a lot of people who minor in art, just take art classes at the university or are not doing anything on a Tuesday night; I think, the university, as a whole, can benefit from these visiting artists.”

Onli’s discussion of space and race as a general concept, as in being the only queer person in a space or the only person of color in a space, transcends the walls of a gallery space and resonates with many university students.

“I have to take some donors on tour at the New Art Dealers Alliance fair in New York,” Onli said. “How do I speak to some rich collectors about their art? Fundamentally, it is negotiating space. And my art historical practice has given me great lenses to navigate space.”