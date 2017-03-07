RSO promotes sex positivity and education



Thursday evening in Sharp Lab, the lively sound of chatter echoed throughout the vacant hallways. Standing out against physics displays and posters was a hot pink piece of paper, which read: “Generation Action, Room 109,” written in bold letters.

Vibrant, vocal and bold, the members of Generation Action advocate on campus and off for reproductive justice. It acts as a network for activists and supporters of reproductive health and rights.

According to the Generation Action website, there are more than 275 chapters active on college campuses across the country, each tasked to raise awareness and educate their local communities on sexual health, working alongside their local Planned Parenthood.

Sitting in a circle, the members of Generation Action discuss everything typical of a board meeting from events and outreach to chapter business. Using their meetings to educate on complex topics like reproductive issues, laws and frameworks, the dialogue never shies away from being colorful and candid on the topic of sex.

“Bring some condoms, maybe we can do some weird stuff with them, I’m all about that,” RSO president Sage Carson said in reference to a “Condom Carnival” program the student group has in the works for the semester.

Carson, who is now a senior, joined Generation Action in during her sophomore year feeling that similar organizations were not “inclusive” enough and lacked action.

“I sat through one too many meetings of white girls with dreads trying to tell me what sexuality was and I wasn’t into doing that,” Carson said.

Through a group of friends, Carson found Generation Action, and has been involved with the group since.

“I loved that I could tangibly get involved with things in the community but also educate myself on reproductive issues that many people don’t get to learn about because reproductive health is such a taboo,” Carson said.

Junior and board member Jennifer Proebstle said Generation Action provided a good balance between “fun” and being able to “vent.”

Working alongside the local Planned Parenthood, the university’s chapter of Generation Action has been able to participate in a variety of activities, such as recently traveling to Washington D.C for Patient Lobby Day, attending Planned Parenthood Delaware’s annual Chocolate and Champagne Fest auction and stuffing letters to Vice President Mike Pence.

“After the election a lot of people donated in Mike Pence’s name, and we had to write those letters and address them, thanking him for his support,” Carson said. “When stuff like that happens people have to sign those letters and send them and that’s typically us.”

On campus, the group engages with students through handing out condoms and showcasing educational films. For Carson it is about escaping the “stigma” surrounding reproductive health and encouraging students to have more “real” conversations about sex.

“People have sex and that’s fine, we just want to make sure people are healthy and have access to all reproductive health options,” Carson said.

Proebstle credits Generation Action for making her feel more comfortable talking about sex.

“It made me more willing to speak up and way more comfortable communicating with people,” Proebstle said.

The members of Generation Action think the future of reproductive rights will continue to progress, with some regarding the topic of reproductive health especially important in the current political climate. On local and national levels, members express their hope for the future of the organization.

“I would love to expand on the legislative work, especially work that focuses on women more than doctors so things that are oriented towards patients and what is good for them,” Proebstle said in regards to the country’s political climate.

On a local level, new member and senior Stephanie Clampitt describes her purpose in joining Generation Action because of the organization’s future potential.

“It’s great that there is a goal of making action and educating people and that’s something that’s going propel the club forward,” Clampitt said.