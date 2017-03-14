University to open at noon on March 14



Lorraine Cook/THE REVIEW

Amid warnings of a potentially dangerous snowstorm, the university will open at noon on Tuesday.

BY

MANAGING NEWS EDITOR



The university’s Newark campus will open at noon tomorrow amid threats of a potentially hazardous snowstorm.

University administrators will make the call by 9:30 a.m. to confirm whether the university will open at all on Tuesday. University campuses located in both Lewes and Georgetown will be running on their normal schedules.

All classes scheduled to start before noon are canceled, and offices will be closed until noon as well. Dining halls will operate on their normally scheduled hours.