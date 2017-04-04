STEM, GPAs and Biden: A Monday night with Faculty Senate



Emily Moore/THE REVIEW

Monday night’s faculty senate meeting introduced legislation to drop the minimum GPA requirements for transferring unrestricted majors, among other topics. .

BY

ASSOCIATE NEWS EDITOR

A round of applause and a few audible cheers indicated the Faculty Senate’s pleasure over what Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs Matthew Kinservik deemed a “blessedly uneventful” St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

And with that, last night’s FacSen meeting took off.

Concerns over the rally for former Vice President Joe Biden, which is set to take place on the North Green this Friday, were vocalized from John Jebb, an assistant professor of the English department. His worries included what security protocol would be in place upon the Vice President’s arrival and whether or not pre-existing strategies for such occasions would be used.

Biden’s security detail, Kinservik said, has diminished in size, with fewer staff members and protocol measures than he maintained during his time in the White House. Procedures like sweeping buildings for weapons and closing off windows will not apply for this week’s event.

Following the discussion, two resolutions, both aimed at creating two STEM-focused majors, were brought to the floor. The addition of a Construction Engineering and Management degree, as well as the addition of an Applied Molecular Biology and Biotechnology degree, echoes university president Dennis Assanis’ mission for the school in the coming years.

In last month’s interview with The Review, Assanis spoke of plans to bolster STAR campus with the construction of a new 10-story building to house interdisciplinary programs in fields such as nutrition and physical therapy. In the unveiling of his plan, Assanis highlighted his vision to renew and invest in the university’s science and technology resources with intentions to make the university a canvas to “make the world.”

The debate over the importance of STEM related education and involvement has received national attention as well. In January 2016, former President Barack Obama asked Congress to invest $4 billion in training modules for teachers in order for them to teach computer science courses to elementary, middle school and high school students. Likewise, current President Donald Trump recently signed legislation promoting the inclusion of women in the sciences, asking NASA and the National Science Foundation to encourage female participation.

At last night’s meeting, the Faculty Senate began their own debate over the future of increased STEM education at the university with mixed results. The senate’s debate over the implementation of a Construction Engineering and Management major saw little deliberation, and the resolution was passed smoothly.

The addition of a Applied Molecular Biology and Biotechnology major, however, sparked a back and forth among the representatives. Dean Kathleen Matt from the College of Health Science offered her opinion on the prospective program, having coordinated with other senate members on the proposition.

“I think biotechnology has been growing at the university, and I think this is the first of probably many programs that actually will be offered in biotechnology,” she said.

Despite being approved by the curriculum and coordinating committees, the resolution had some representatives concerned over claims of false advertising.

“There seems to be some concern about the title already mentioned,” Ismat Shah, professor of material sciences, said.

Shah said that his labratory work emcompasses the use of biotechnology, and that the purposes of this new major should be expanded upon so that prospective students understand the particulars of the coursework. Jeffry Fuhrmann, professor in the Plant and Soil Sciences Department, said his concerns were with the title as well, claiming it to be “openly broad.”

After about 30 minutes of discussions, the resolution eventually passed.

The debate then moved onto GPA requirements. A resolution that would drop the 2.0 GPA requirement for entry into unrestricted majors was introduced, with Rusty Lee, chair of the undergraduate studies committee and assistant professor of civil engineering, as the first member to offer his support.

“We are working on how to make students successful here,” he said. “We end up with students who may get off to a bad start, and what happens is that…they can’t move to another major because their GPA may below a 2.0. So as we say in the resolution, they are stuck without a good home.”

Lee added that this resolution would not change the 2.0 requirement for graduation, and that majors that have pre-existing restrictions on entry would still be able to impose those measures.

In the rows of senators, one voice become apparent for its opposition to the resolution.

“I think this is a major, major mistake,” Steve Hastings, professor and associate chair of the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, said. “I understand the problem of getting off to a bad start. But, I also see more examples of kids who are just not applying themselves, regardless of their major.”

He added: “I don’t want a student coming in with a 1.5, or a 1.2, or a 1.0 coming into our majors.”

Immediately responding to Hasting’s comments was Mark Parcells, a professor of avian molecular virology. He suggested that departments with hesitations over this measure can self-impose their own restrictions, and do so with ease.

“If a department has an aversion to this, they can make a restriction, and that’s all they have to do,” he said.

Parcells also said that the resolution does remove stumbling blocks for students who want to switch from, say, engineering to business, rather than have the student struggle until they can make the change.

In an impassioned plea with the Faculty Senate, Dean of Students Jose-Luis Riera stamped his support for this resolution, letting the senate know the issues students with a low GPA who wish to change their degree face.

“This is a significant, systemic issue at the university, where students spend semesters in a neverland of trying to figure how to move from one college to another,” he said. “I believe this really poises us to help students be successful, and I would urge you to support this resolution.”

The resolution passed with 37 votes yes, two no and one abstention.