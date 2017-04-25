K-pop and the global, digital future of Korea



Kristen Mulvihill /THE REVIEW

Patty Ahn, a communication professor at the University of California, San Diego spoke at the university on Wednesday in Recitation Hall to talk about the global future of Korea and the cultivating social media presence of K-pop.

BY

SENIOR REPORTER

Dressed in identical glimmering gold sheath dresses, glitzy heels and evening gloves, the five members of the Wonder Girls sang the lyrics to their hit song “Nobody” into ’50s style microphones.

With a fusion of tightly synchronized choreography, flashy outfits and repetitive choruses, this music video captures the soul of Korean pop, better known as K-pop.

Patty Ahn, who spoke at the university on Wednesday in Recitation Hall, played this music video during her presentation and asked students how many were familiar with K-pop. The majority of the 30-person classroom raised their hands.

“It would not have been imaginable, 10 or 15 years ago, to step into a room in the U.S. and have the majority of people in it be familiar with some aspect of Korean culture,” Ahn said.

Ahn, a communication professor at the University of California, San Diego (UCSD), spoke about the budding global future of Korea and the cultivating social media presence of K-pop. She worked as a commercial media producer in the early 2000s for both MTV and VH1 and now teaches courses in critical media production at UCSD.

Her presentation was part of the Global Digital Cultures lecture series, which examines how digital platforms transform cultures and communication. The series is offered by the Center for Global and Area studies and may be taken as a one-credit pass or fail course called Issues in Global Studies.

After witnessing a bar crowd wildly erupt into song and dance when the Wonder Girls’ anthem “Nobody” played, Ahn knew she wanted to research more into K-pop.

“I hadn’t realized how much these songs and dance routines sort of create an architecture feeling around Korea, which I really wanted to explore,” Ahn said.

She relayed to students two overarching narratives of K-pop: the genre came to its existence as Korea was entering into the global landscape, and it originated from the Korean War.

The end of the Korean War in 1953 sparked an economic competition between North and South Korea. Korea became one of several “Asian miracle economies” and the government began investing into its national media infrastructure, Ahn said.

After the formal democratization of South Korea in 1992, Korea’s cultural history opened to American imports. American music, films and television shows flooded into the country. As a result, entertainment industries such as S.M. Entertainment, YG Entertainment and JYP Entertainment were established in the late ’90s.

As American pop imports were coming in, these industries began to localize them. They increasingly overlaid Korean lyrics onto American dance tracks.

“The entertainment industries developed a domestic music industry in Korea,” Ahn said. “Then they discovered that there was a fan base growing outside of Korea.”

This discovery led the Korean music industry to pivot to a more global marketing strategy in the early 2000s, with a focus on social media engagement. K-pop labels began partnering with U.S. industries like iTunes and YouTube.

“The story of K-pop is a story about YouTube,” Ahn said. “And the story of YouTube, at least in the last five to 10 years, is arguably a story about K-pop.”

In 2011, the K-pop genre was receiving the highest number of clicks on YouTube from audiences in the U.S. Two months ago, TWICE, a new JYP Entertainment group, broke the record for the fastest K-pop group to hit 150 million views on YouTube with its single “TT.”

Ahn stressed the importance of the globalization of K-pop and the Korean narratives it in turn delivers to the United States.

“No other industry seems to be producing as powerful of a narrative about itself and by extension, about how we think of post-millennial Korea,” Ahn said. “I think it’s important to think about how these narratives profoundly shape our lives because we experience the world through stories.”