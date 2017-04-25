Celebrating conservation: new exhibit on preservation of library books



Minji Kong/THE REVIEW

A new exhibit entitled “Use or AbUse: The Library’s Books Are in Your Hands” showcases the kinds of issues and repairs library books need to be in usable condition.

BY

SENIOR REPORTER

Every day, students check out books from Morris Library for research projects, class assignments or for leisure. After leaving the safety of the shelf, these books can end up at the bottoms of backpacks or stacked on dorm room floors. The busy lives of students result in wear and tear, and books occasionally need repairs.

When a damaged book is returned to the circulation department or the library acquires a rare book in need of restoration, it is sent to the basement of Morris Library. There, the team at the conservation lab works to get the item in useable condition. These repairs can range from fixing torn pages, to correcting water stains or completely rebuilding a book’s bindings.

“We all play a part in trying to be responsible stewards of library materials,” said Susan Maguire, library assistant at the Center for Digital Collections, who has been managing the lab for the past 14 years.

Maguire curated a new exhibit entitled “Use or AbUse: The Library’s Books Are in Your Hands” that showcases these kinds of issues and repairs. The display will be open until June 9 on the first floor of Morris Library.

The exhibit is part of this week’s American Library Association annual Preservation Week, a nationwide celebration of conservation efforts at libraries. It aims to show library patrons not only the scope of repairs, but how to prevent avoidable incidents in the first place.

To achieve this, the display is interactive. Viewers are prompted to guess whether the item’s damage was caused by “use,” the normal wear and tear of circulating materials, or “abuse,” excessive destruction such as beverage spills or post-it note adhesive residue.

Most of the books requiring service come from circulating materials, the everyday books students can check out.

“Things are circulating and moving in and out of people’s backpacks and dorm rooms and apartments,” she said. “They get a lot of use which is great and then they come down to us and we repair them. It’s really nice to have a dedicated book conservation lab in a big library like this.”

In addition to standard circulating books, the conservation team also works on books and materials from the Special Collections department.

“The goal in rare book conservation is to maintain the original quality and historical integrity of an item being treated,” Maguire said.

For example, when the team performs a “reback,” they take care to choose a color of paper that is similar to the original, but different enough that a viewer with a trained eye can tell that it is a later addition.

“We try not to take over the whole thing or re-do it anew, the point is to retain as much original material as possible,” Maguire said.

Alex Johnston, a librarian in the Special Collections department, communicates with Maguire to coordinate repairs between departments.

“These [repairs] are all in service of keeping these books accessible,” he said. “Even though you are seeing stuff under glass, we are not a museum. We are a research library for people to come and use these things and we want them to do that.”

Curtis Small, senior assistant librarian and coordinator of public services, helps to organize exhibits like this one and coordinate instructional programs for professors and their classes. He found the “Use or AbUse” showcase particularly special because of its paradoxical nature.

“Damaged books, things you wouldn’t normally put in a case, [Maguire] is able to give an arrangement that is visually striking,” he said.

Small hopes that students who view the display learn not only the importance of careful handling practices, but gain a greater admiration for value of books in general.

“I’d like students to come away with an appreciation for what an amazing piece of technology the book is and to appreciate the history, but also how to help to make it last longer,” Small said.