Women’s basketball Head Coach Tina Martin announces retirement

Tina Martin led the Blue Hens for the past 21 seasons and reached the NCAA tournament four times.

BY

AND

After 21 years as Delaware women’s basketball Head Coach Tina Martin is stepping down from her position, effective immediately.

With 408 career victories, Martin is the winningest head coach in Delaware men’s and women’s basketball history.

“After a great deal of thought, I’ve decided the time is right for me to retire as head coach at the University of Delaware and move on to the next chapter of my life,” Martin said in a statement. “Delaware basketball has been my passion for over 20 years and I am going to miss it. I’ve been fortunate to work with very driven and loyal assistant coaches, talented student-athletes, great teams and supportive fans.”

Under Martin’s guidance, Delaware won the CAA four times since making the move from the America East conference after the 2001 season. Her career resume is highlighted by a trip to the sweet 16 in 2013 behind WNBA star Elena Delle Donne.

With a loss in their first game of the CAA tournament this season, the team broke a streak of seven consecutive appearances in the CAA semifinals. Overall, Martin’s teams reached the CAA semifinals in 13 of her 16 seasons at the helm.

Between Nov. 25 and Jan. 13 this past season, Delaware lost eight of 11 games, leading to speculation over Martin’s job security. The team then went on to win six consecutive contests, receiving a bye in the CAA tournament for the seventh time in the past eight seasons.

Martin was named conference coach of the year three times in her career. She led the Blue Hens to four NCAA tournament appearances and seven WNIT appearances.

“Tina brought an unmatched passion for the game every single day at UD, and we thank her for her commitment to repeatedly guiding our program to outstanding levels of achievement,” Athletic Director Chrissi Rawak said in a press release. “We wish her continued success as she retires and moves forward in her next chapter.”

Since 2009, Martin coached three first team All-CAA selections –– Delle Donne (2010-2013), Kelsey Buchanan (2014) and Nicole Enabosi (2017).

Enabosi, the team’s leading scorer this past season, returns alongside rising sophomore Abby Gonzales and senior Makeda Nicholas. Delaware will lose Erika Brown and Hannah Jardine to graduation. Both players started for the majority of their four years.

Martin recruited the CAA’s top class of incoming freshman: Kate Cain, Lizzie O’Leary and Erin Antosh. Cain, a 6-foot-5 forward, is listed at the CAA’s no. 1 prospect by ASGR.

Martin was inducted to the Lock Haven University Athletics Hall of Fame this past summer, where she was a two-time NCAA D II All-American. She served as an assistant coach for her alma mater in 1986-87. Martin went to coach at Seton Hall before beginning her first and only head coaching jig at Delaware in 1996.

A search for a permanent replacement will begin immediately. In the meantime, Jeanine Radice, who served as an assistant on Martin’s staff for the last 21 years, will lead the team as interim head coach.

The head coaching vacancy will be the seventh filled by Rawak since she took office last May.

The first-year athletic director fired the football and volleyball coaches last fall and will replace Martin and men’s lacrosse Head Coach Bob Shillinglaw, who is retiring at this season’s end. She is responsible for the hirings of Martin Ingelsby (men’s basketball), Pablo Montana (men’s tennis), Danny Rocco (football), Sara Matthews (volleyball) and Mike Barroquiero (women’s soccer).