UD students feel effects of Venezuela crisis



Courtesy of Jorge Pulido

As a marches in Venezuela have become a regular occurrence, the effects of the ongoing crisis have been felt by university students.

BY

SENIOR REPORTER



Jorge Pulido, a 19-year-old studying medicine at the Central University of Venezuela in Caracas knows the sensation of being tear gassed all too well.

“The most important thing is that you can’t breathe,” he said. “You can’t breathe, and then you feel you’re going to die asphyxiating.”

Pulido, who is in a relationship with UD sophomore Olivia Davis, often travels to the United States as part of a program called Embajadores Comunitarios.

On April 19 he took part in what would come to be known around the world as the “mother of all marches.”

Hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans marched protesting their president, Nicolás Maduro.

The president’s recent actions have effectively shut down the opposition-led congress and put Maduro in control of the Venezuelan Supreme Court, in addition to blocking local and municipal elections from taking place.

University professor Julio Carrión, who specializes in Latin American and comparative politics, weighed in on the country’s current state.

“[Maduro] is a dictator…hiding under the pretense of democracy,” he said.

The effects of this crisis are not limited to the country of Venezuela, however; it is affecting university students and their families.

Frank Haendel-Gonzalez is a senior economics and international business double major at the university. In 2010, he moved to the United States from his hometown of Caracas, leaving his family, and what he calls his “peace of mind,” behind.

Haendel-Gonzalez’s uncle recently was kidnapped and held for a $6,000 ransom.

“It was the most stressful 48 hours for my family,” Haendel-Gonzalez said. “That gives you the sense of despair. You can’t go to a restaurant [in Venezuela], you can’t wear your things, you can’t use your phone in the streets because that puts you at risk of being profiled as someone who could afford ransom.”

Caracas is the most dangerous city in a peacetime country in the world, according to Citizens Council for Public Security and Criminal Justice.

In addition to this, a survey done by Encovi, a Spanish living conditions survey, stated that Venezuelans lost, on average, 19 pounds this year due to lack of food.

Pulido said that the government is supposed to send everybody a box of food every two weeks, but sometimes the box, which he says does not have enough food to feed a family for a week, simply does not arrive.

Diego Lopez, a senior mechanical engineering major at the university, is from Caracas.

“I noticed something was really wrong when I started seeing people regularly digging for food in trash cans, and people started dying because they could not find simple medicines,” he said in an email message.

Haendel-Gonzalez noted that even those who can afford food at the country’s extreme inflation rates are struggling.

“You have to go through the pretty degrading process of having to stand in line like cattle for hours to get into the supermarket to buy a loaf of bread or buy a pack of toilet paper,” he said.

According to both Pulido and Haendel-Gonzalez, this difficulty finding food is the reason for the increasing robberies and kidnappings, as the corrupt justice system makes it much easier to obtain substantial amounts of money illegally rather than working for an insignificant wage.

As of now, Venezuela’s future is uncertain.

Due to the country’s dire situation, Lopez plans to remain apart from his family and stay in the United States once he graduates, though he hopes to return and help to rebuild Venezuela someday.

“I’m losing my country, and the work of generations with it, because a group of corrupt politicians don’t wanna leave their position of power,” he said.

Pulido sees the situation growing more desperate every day, but there is no help arriving for the desperate population. Both he and Lopez noted other countries’ lack of awareness of the situation.

“Someone has to help us because there is not much we can do here,” Pulido said. “We need support. We need to know we’re not alone.”