Comm hosts workshop on navigating politically-charged conversations

Professor Steve Mortenson speaks to students at a lecture titled “Communication Chats.”

In a politically-divided country and a tension-charged world, ideologies vary across all margins, which can lead to discourse that is not always productive.

In response to the current state of affairs, professors Carolyn Bartoo and Steve Mortenson hosted the second workshop in their series called “Communication Chats” on Wednesday night. They discussed what might be seemingly impossible: how to skillfully debate political views.

“We live in an unprecedented time of political upheaval and division,” Mortenson said. “This is not business as usual.”

Bartoo came up with the idea to have a communications workshop specifically geared toward political discussions on the morning after the presidential election. She remembers wanting to use her position as a faculty member to help students feel confident in discussions, no matter their political beliefs.

“I wanted to do something local, and there is nothing more local than what I do everyday which is be in a room with students,” she said. “Most people that aren’t in communications classes never talk about this stuff [in class].”

In order to give students concrete techniques to navigate potentially tricky conversations, Bartoo and Mortenson first suggested some things for students to consider before the discussion begins.

One such tip is coming prepared to a conversation with a variety of sources. Mortenson pointed out the importance of finding reliable sources of news, understanding the potential for bias and reading up on different viewpoints.

“If you’re going to go into these conversations, know that your information is good,” Mortenson said. “Try to get it from a newspaper. If you are really interested in a specific story, read about it from a left-leaning paper like the New York Times, and then read about it in the Wall Street Journal.”

The next point students were told to keep in mind is the “emotional side” of politics. The professors suggested thinking about why (or if) the conversation is worth having in the first place.

“Decide: can I have a debate without it turning into an argument? Can we disagree without it getting personal?” Mortenson said. “Be honest about why you want to have these conversations.”

Once the conversation gets going, there are a few strategies to avoid tension or unnecessary conflict such as focusing in on one specific topic, finding common ground and taking a “cognitive step back.”

“Try to encapsulate their argument inside the larger thing you’re talking about,” Mortenson said.

“Try to frame things in terms of ‘both/and’ instead of ‘either/or.’”

Another strategy is to “metacommunicate,” or talk about talking. By acknowledging that you are having a difficult conversation, Mortenson and Bartoo explained that both parties are more likely to keep cool.

However, when just a conversation isn’t enough, Mortenson suggests taking action elsewhere.

“The best thing to do with political anxiety is to do something. Call your Congress people, sign a petition, march,” Mortenson said.

Senior mass communications major Julia Brody found the workshop to be helpful and plans to apply the strategies to real life.

“I think now when I do talk about my thoughts in politics, I’ll be using what I learned and try to listen more and know what my motives are,” she said.

“The whole point of talking to people and hearing their opinions is to widen your own perception and not just try to convert someone into thinking the way you do,” Brody said.