Listen up: Support undocumented students through petition



Madison Bacon/THE REVIEW

A new revised petition has been issued titled “No Blue Hen is Illegal.”

Last semester, a petition was drafted requesting for the university to classify itself as a “sanctuary campus.” Although the document was recognized by the administration, the requests were left neglected and the university did not assume the title of “sanctuary campus.”

The administration was hesitant to comply with the previous petition’s request for classification as a sanctuary campus, and not entirely without reason. Federal and statement governments are allowed to change and reallocate funding appropriations that, although subject to complicated legal processes, could potentially pose pressing financial concerns for the university if it does not comply with immigration laws. The notion of sanctuary campus is highly politicized.

With the initial petition fading away over winter session, students this semester drafted a new and revised petition, released last week, entitled “No Blue Hen Is Illegal.” They did not repeat the request for the university to classify itself as a sanctuary campus, instead maintaining previously included accommodation requests for the campus’s undocumented student population. Many of the requests demand that the university provide basic rights to international students, such as increased security measures in the instance of heightened threats of immigration

enforcement and increased transparency regarding decreased financial aid.

Through the new petition, its organizers conveyed a sense of uneasiness and anxiety among undocumented students at the university. To the fault of both the student body and the administration, our peers face an education riddled with uncertainty and insecurity; there ought to be an effort, on both the part of the student body and the administration, to address the needs of undocumented students at the university. Because the petition has been redrafted to exclude classification as a sanctuary campus, many of the included requests are highly reasonable and warrant serious administrative consideration.

Now, the university correctly claims to protect the enrolled undocumented student population in certain ways. For example, the university will assist undocumented students by not releasing any information that is legally protected under Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA). Further, success can thereby be measured if even one of the demands included on the updated petition is met by the administration. Lack of recognition by administration regarding the fluctuating financial aid amounts and increased security in the instance of heightened threats of immigration enforcement are issues that can be easily resolved and would seemingly allow undocumented students to feel safe on their campus.

It is important that students are organizing, speaking up, mobilizing and garnering support for an issue that is affecting a large population of students. The efforts on behalf of those who drafted the petition deserve applause and student body recognition. Because students are speaking out about this, it is time for the entire campus community to listen. Despite the university’s status as generally politically apathetic, everyone, including Registered Student Organizations (RSOs) and faculty members, should pay attention to the “No Blue Hen is Illegal” petition.