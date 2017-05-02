Shillinglaw’s legendary career ends in fifth-straight loss of the season



Courtesy of Delaware Athletics

As his farewell tour concluded, Bob Shillinglaw watched his team finish the season on a five game losing streak.

BY

STAFF REPORTER

The Blue Hens men’s lacrosse team saw a disappointing end to their 2017 season, falling to Fairfield last Friday, 11-7. The team’s loss to the Stags marked their fifth consecutive loss. Delaware saw major success early on beating no. 1 Rutgers in March making their record at the time 7-3. After that major win, their next five games leading up to the end of the season all came out as losses making it an under-500 season for the Blue Hens with a final record of 7-8.

Delaware lost their first game of the season, 14-3 to Bucknell. An 11-10 overtime win against Monmouth was the first of their four back-to-back wins, but then after Binghamton broke the streak, Delaware only picked up two more wins for the rest of the season. One of the two was against then no. 1 ranked and now no. 12 Rutgers. Their defeat of the Scarlet Knights was Delaware’s first ever win against a no. 1 ranked team. The momentum from their massive win did not last long — the Blue Hens’ defeat of Rutgers marked their last win of the season.

The Blue Hens season did not end on the note the team may have foreseen, but their wins against teams such as Rutgers and Villanova – both top 20 teams – provided rare bright spots on the season.

Delaware graduated 14 seniors this season including captains Jackson Finigan, Will Hirschmann, Carson Scott and Brian Pickup. Although underachieving this season, the Blue Hens were still led by a powerful group of seniors and some had season standouts. Midfielder Hirschmann ended his college career with a goal in 14 straight games. Another senior midfielder, Trupert Ortlieb, ranked number three in the CAA this season with five man-up goals.

The Blue Hen’s final game also brought with it head coach Bob Shillinglaw’s last time on the sidelines after 42 years. Shillinglaw had an overall record of 334-319, 310-303 during his 39 years at Delaware. Shillinglaw has coached more games than any other lacrosse coach in history and led the Blue Hens to 16 Conference Championships and six NCAA tournaments throughout his tenure as Delaware’s head coach.

This past year, Delaware athletics was no stranger to coaching changes. Athletic director Chrissi Rawak brought in new coaches for football, men’s basketball and volleyball. Rawak and the lacrosse program are on the lookout to welcome another new coach to the Blue Hen family and fill the head lacrosse coach position. No name for the title has been announced.