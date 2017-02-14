2017 Oscars Predictions: Who Will Get Snubbed



Courtesy of Summit Entertainment

Tune into the Oscar’s and see if Megan’s winning prediction were correct.

BY

SENIOR REPORTER

Best Picture

Will Win: La La Land

Should Win: Moonlight

Make no mistake, this is not an easy call. Both films are stunning masterpieces that are sure to be remembered as defining works of this past year in cinema. There is, however, one distinguishable contrast between the two, and that is the magnitude of the story it tells. La La Land’s narrative is undeniably poignant, but at its essence, it is the timeline of a relationship that dissipates after a span of a few years. Moonlight captures decades of struggle and despair that eventually culminate in triumph. Normally, the significance of a film’s plot should not determine its worthiness of acclaim, but with these two equally brilliant contenders it’s worth taking into consideration.

Best Actor

Will Win: Casey Affleck for Manchester By the Sea

Should Win: Denzel Washington for Fences

Affleck’s performance as a sullen, grief-stricken handyman is impressive but simply cannot match Washington’s chilling portrayal of a volatile father with a criminal past. Affleck, though talented, is merely adopting a persona for the film. Washington essentially transforms himself into an entirely different individual, practically blurring the line between actor and character. His passion for realism is as evident as ever, delivering lines with such conviction that it’s easy to forget he’s acting.

Best Actress

Will Win: Emma Stone for La La Land

Should Win: Natalie Portman for Jackie

La La Land has been the fan favorite this season, so it’s probable that Stone will be awarded for her performance as an aspiring, likeable young actress in the musical film. But Stone was certainly outshined by a number of the other nominees in her category, particularly Portman. For whatever reason, Portman has been severely overlooked this year, garnering nominations but never the win. Her portrayal of Jackie Kennedy is so astonishingly real she virtually brings the former First Lady back to life. Portman’s voice and mannerisms are so reminiscent of Kennedy’s it’s hard to imagine how much research and practice went into the role. Her likeness aside, Portman has demonstrated her immense talent time and time again, and her work in Jackie was no exception.

Best Supporting Actor

Will Win: Mahershala Ali for Moonlight

Should Win: Lucas Hedges for Manchester By the Sea

It may seem far-fetched to conclude that the young and admittedly inexperienced Hedges could manage to surpass the talented Ali, who undoubtedly made his mark on Moonlight despite his limited screen time. But there’s something very real about the way Hedges’ character navigates his youth while reeling from his father’s untimely death, bottling up his grief and fear until he eventually cracks. He’s far from showstopping, but that’s part of what makes him so extraordinary. Hedges’ performance is subtle, free of melodrama and embellishment yet strikingly genuine. While this probably won’t be his biggest year, he has many ahead of him, and will surely drum up more success in the future.

Best Supporting Actress

Will Win: Viola Davis for Fences

Should Win: Naomie Harris for Moonlight

Both Davis and Harris have proven themselves to be true powerhouses, particularly within the past year. It would truly be unfair to say that Davis doesn’t deserve a win this year, but Harris’ striking performance as a single mother in Moonlight simply cannot be ignored. When she demands money from her son or begs him to forgive her for her abuse years later, you feel something more than the common astonishment you get from watching a convincing actor. You feel fear, anger, pity, and later, true forgiveness, as if she’s apologizing to you directly. Few performances can truly derive these emotions, but Harris somehow managed to do it.