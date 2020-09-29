2020 MLB playoff preview



With the MLB playoffs underway, Joe Edelen takes a look at the divisonal series matchups.

The sprint that was the 2020 Major League Baseball (MLB) regular season has quickly come to an end, and this postseason will be unlike any other in the past.

The MLB has upped the amount of teams competing in the playoffs this year, expanding the field from 10 teams to 16. This will consist of the three division winners, the three second place teams, and two wild card teams from each league.

The traditional format of the MLB playoff consists of an American League (AL) and National League (NL) Wild Card game; however, since there are more teams in the field this year, MLB is implementing a Wild Card Series. The series is a three-game series that will be held at the home ballpark of the higher seeded team.

As we saw in the 2019 postseason, all it takes is for one team to get hot and become a buzzsaw that tears through the entire league, and with this season being a shortened season, teams may adopt some unconventional strategy in this year’s postseason. The eight Wild Card Series matchups are very intriguing, and in a three-game set, anything can happen.

National League

Milwaukee Brewers (8) at Los Angeles Dodgers (1)

The Dodgers have been consistently the best team in the National League since 2013, and this year, the Dodgers had the best record in the entire MLB, finishing the 60-game season with a record of 43-17. That should not mean much to them because Los Angeles has consistently failed to win a World Series in this long window of championship contention, so if they fall short again, this season will be a failure.

The Dodgers have been dominant this season with a +136 run differential of runs scored versus runs given up; this is particularly impressive because two of their best offensive bats, Cody Bellinger and Max Muncy, have had down years at the plate.

Los Angeles will need their pitching staff to step up against a scrappy Milwaukee Brewers team, and they have arms like Julio Urias, Kenley Jansen, Dustin May and Clayton Kershaw to do so.

The Brewers of this season have been unlike the Brewers teams of the last few years, with former Most Valuable Player (MVP) Christian Yelich having a down year, mustering only a .205 batting average. The Brewers lineup is usually carried by the big bats of Yelich and outfielder Lorenzo Cain; however, Cain opted out of this season due to COVID-19 concerns.

Milwaukee’s strongest asset is their bullpen, which is headlined by Josh Hader and rookie Devin Williams. In order to win this series, Milwaukee will need starting pitchers Brandon Woodruff and Corbin Burnes to perform like aces and shut down the powerful Dodgers lineup, if they fail to do so, this series could be all Los Angeles.

Cincinnati Reds (7) at Atlanta Braves (2)

The Cincinnati Reds may be a seventh seed, however they could be one of the most dangerous teams in the playoffs. The Reds tout a solid lineup, led by Nicholas Castellanos, Eugenio Suarez and Joey Votto, the lineup does not necessarily hit for average, but they hit for power. Cincinnati has what is probably the best pitching rotation in the entire playoffs, as they are led by Trevor Bauer, Sonny Gray and Luis Castillo. If the Reds’ rotation can go deep into games, it will be very hard for Atlanta to pull this one out.

That will be a tough task for Cincinnati, as the Braves have been the most successful offensive team in all of MLB. Atlanta led all teams in On Base Plus Slugging (OPS), which is one of the most telling offensive statistics while also ranking second in runs scored and home runs.

Freddie Freeman and Ronald Acuña Jr. led the Braves lineup this year, both putting up very solid numbers. The Braves have had solid production from under the radar players such as Travis d’Arnaud, Marcell Ozuna and Dansby Swanson. The Reds-Braves matchup is easily one of the most intriguing matchups of the Wild Card round, and it may be too close to even predict.

Miami Marlins (6) at Chicago Cubs (3)

The Miami Marlins were supposed to be one of baseball’s worst teams this year, with many critics suggesting they may be historically bad with this shortened season. However, Miami has been able to sneak into the postseason with no clear cut stars on their roster. The Marlins succeeded at playing team baseball this year, which oftentimes is the key to making a deep playoff run. Offensively, the Fish are led by shortstop Miguel Rojas and third baseman Brian Anderson, both are consistent, but against a strong Cubs rotation they will be put to the test.

The Cubs’ lineup consists of many of the same players from their World Series run in 2016, however, one of the biggest differences is utility man, Ian Happ. Once a highly touted prospect, Happ has broken out this season, being one of the most important players in the Cubs’ lineup. In order to win this series, Chicago will need the lineup to stay consistent. The Cubs also have one of the best pitching rotations in the National League, led by Yu Darvish and Kyle Hendricks. This series is certainly a challenge for Miami, and it will take a team effort for them to pull it out against Chicago, but Miami has proved people wrong all year. So, why stop now?

St. Louis Cardinals (5) at San Diego Padres (4)

The St. Louis Cardinals barely got into the postseason; however they’re in, so that’s all that matters. Last year, St. Louis made it to the National League Championship Series (NLCS), where they were swept by the eventual World Champions, the Washington Nationals. This Cardinals team has playoff experience, which is important in the postseason, but they face a tough task against one of the most electric lineups in the MLB.

In order to win this series, Cardinals’ first baseman, Paul Goldschmidt, will have to bring the power and perform like the Silver Slugger he once was. St. Louis’ pitching staff is one of the league’s most underrated, so their matchup against the Padres’ lineup will be must watch baseball.

Fernando Tatis Jr and Manny Machado have been two of the top MVP candidates all year for the National League, supplying the Padres’ lineup with power and average. The roster in San Diego is relatively inexperienced when it comes to the playoffs, so the matchup with St. Louis could be a difficult one. The Padres will need their veterans with playoff experience to step up and guide this young team, so expect guys like Machado, pitcher Mike Clevinger, and first baseman Eric Hosmer to help lead this team throughout this series.

This series will be another close matchup, but it will come down to whose lineup can stay consistent and be disruptive. As we saw last postseason, staying consistent can be a huge issue for the Cardinal’s lineup.

American League

Toronto Blue Jays (8) at Tampa Bay Rays (1)

The Tampa Bay Rays have been not only one of baseball’s best teams of the last 2 years, but also one of the most underrated. Tampa Bay has turned their variety of pitchers into solid assets, as their rotation and bullpen are among the top of the league.

The Rays had the second best record in the league this year, with a record of 40-20. One of the Rays breakout players is second baseman, Brandon Lowe. He has been an underrated American League MVP candidate, slugging 14 home runs, 37 runs batted in (RBI) and an on-base percentage of .362. The strongest part of the Rays team is their pitching and despite Toronto having a young, explosive lineup, they will have to come up clutch for Tampa.

Toronto’s lineup features Cavan Biggio, Vladimir Guerreo Jr. and Bo Bichette, all of which are the sons of former major leaguers. When those three are clicking on all cylinders, the Blue Jays’ lineup can be lethal. They’ll have a tall task against the Rays’ pitching, but if Bichette, Guerrero and Biggio can spark the offense, the series will be close.

Despite this, the Rays are built to win a World Series, they have some of the most solid pitching in MLB and a very good lineup. Tampa Bay should win this series, but it’s not far-fetched to think Toronto could pull off an upset against one of it’s division rivals.

Chicago White Sox (7) at Oakland Athletics (2)

The Chicago White Sox were one of the most talked about teams in the MLB this season, with their young players carrying them to one of the best records in the league. The issue with Chicago is that they are in a very competitive and top heavy AL Central division, where the Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Indians have also made the playoffs.

The White Sox have two AL MVP candidates, one in shortstop, Tim Anderson, and the other in first baseman, Jose Abreu. These two have been consistent all year, so the Sox will need guys like Yoan Moncada, Luis Robert or Nomar Mazara to step up to lengthen their streaky lineup.

The Athletics will be without their best player in this series, as third baseman Matt Chapman will miss the remainder of the season due to hip surgery. This is a big blow to the Athletics lineup, but they still have 2019 AL MVP finalist Marcus Semien hitting cleanup and first baseman, Matt Olson, who is top ten in the MLB in RBI.

The Athletics will go against one of the up and coming pitching staffs in MLB, as Chicago will likely start pitchers Lucas Giolito, Dallas Keuchel, and Dylan Cease in the three games (if necessary). This series will be one of the most entertaining in this Wild Card round, because the White Sox are extremely young and on the rise, while the Athletics are quietly one of the best teams in the league despite their injuries.

Houston Astros (6) at Minnesota Twins (3)

This season, the Houston Astros have come back down to earth after their cheating scandal was exposed during the offseason. Most of the Astros core players, such as Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and George Springer, have seen their numbers go down drastically this season. Houston also had to deal with various injuries to their pitching staff, including losing star pitcher Justin Verlander for the year due to Tommy John surgery.

Houston still has those core players from their championship run, including 2019 AL MVP runner up Alex Bregman. Even though they haven’t been as dominant as in years past, the Astros are still a dangerous team who have a lot of playoff experience.

Minnesota is an interesting team heading into their second straight postseason, with the make-up of this squad different from last year’s. Last season, the Twins lived and died by the home run, as they broke the MLB record for most players with 20 or more home runs hit. This year, they’ve had power, but it’s mostly been supplied by surprise AL MVP candidate, Nelson Cruz.

The Twins are stockpiled with veteran talent, and a few of these veterans, like Cruz, have had very solid years. One of those being starting pitcher, Kenta Maeda, who will likely pitch game one for Minnesota. The pitching staff of the Twins is better than that off the Astros right now, so who steps up for Houston will be something to watch for. This series will ultimately come down to clutch pitching and who can contain the others offense in pressure situations.

New York Yankees (5) at Cleveland Indians (4)

The New York Yankees began the season as one of the best teams in baseball, as they started the season off with a record of 16-6. Just a couple of weeks ago, they reeled off a ten game winning streak, which helped save New York’s season. In the middle of August, the Yanks’ had a terrible stretch where they lost seven straight, so their eventual ten game win streak helped them reach the postseason.

With Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton struggling to stay healthy most of the year, the Yankees needed players to step up to fill their shoes. Luckily for New York, first baseman, Luke Voit, had a breakout year, one in which he hit a league leading 22 home runs, while driving in 52 RBI. New York can’t afford to have their bats go cold now, especially against the Indians’ and their pitching staff.

Cleveland’s pitching staff consists of this years’ favorite to win the AL Cy Young award, Shane Bieber. In this shortened season, Bieber put up numbers that seemed unfathomable. He led the entire MLB in both earned run average (ERA) and strikeouts, and cemented himself as one of the top pitchers in all of baseball.

Cleveland’s lineup relies heavily on their two superstars, infielders Francisco Lindor and Jose Ramirez. Down the final stretch of the regular season, Jose Ramirez went on an absolute tear, putting himself in the conversation for AL MVP. This is great for Cleveland because if they get hot at the plate at the right time, they can put serious pressure on the Yankees inconsistent pitching staff.