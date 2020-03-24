2020 Olympic Games postponed to 2021



The International Olympic Committee officially announced the postponement of the 2020 Olympic Games on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) released a statement that postponed the 2020 Olympics Games set to take place in Tokyo, Japan to 2021 due to the spread of coronavirus.

In the IOC’s statement, the committee stated the summer games would be moved to a date beyond its original start date of July 24th, but be rescheduled, “no later than 2021.” The IOC cited the health of the athletes, workers and international community as the reason for postponement.

The decision came a day after IOC member Dick Pound announced the postponement of the 2020 Olympic Games due to coronavirus in an interview with USA Today Sports.

“On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided,” Pound told Christine Brennan of USA Today.

As of Monday, Japan had more than 1,100 confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The postponement came as countries that are major players in the games such as Italy, Spain and the United States saw large increases in cases of coronavirus during the month of March. The three nations combined have more than 150,000 cases of coronavirus.

On Sunday, Team Canada announced it would not send athletes to compete in the 2020 summer games. It was the first team to announce it’s removal from the games.

“This is not solely about athlete health – it is about public health,” Team Canada said in a statement Sunday. “It is not safe for our athletes, and the health and safety of their families and the broader Canadian community for athletes to continue training towards these Games.”

As of Tuesday, more than 400,000 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed worldwide along with over 18,000 deaths.

All coronavirus statistics used in this article are from John Hopkins University.