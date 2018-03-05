Fired volleyball coaches move closer to trial in discrimination case with university



Former Delaware Head Coach Bonnie Kenny and Associate Head Coach Cindy Gregory filed a lawsuit against the university in Aug. 2017.

The lawsuit between two fired Delaware volleyball coaches and the university continues to unfold, with the latest developments in support of the two former coaches.

Former Head Coach Bonnie Kenny and Associate Head Coach Cindy Gregory, who were fired in October 2016, sufficiently established a case that they were discriminated against on the basis of age, marital status and sexual orientation and that their Equal Protection rights were violated, according to a ruling by a U.S. district court judge on Feb. 22. The coaches, who are in their mid-50s, married in 2013.

Delaware had motioned to dismiss all six counts of the coaches’ lawsuit. The first two counts in the lawsuit, both claiming violations of due process rights, were dismissed by the judge.

The coaches’ attorney, David H. Williams, told The News Journal that the next phase is discovery, in which both sides will gather evidence. A trial could come in six to eight months, according to Williams, and there have been no discussions to settle.

Athletic Director Chrissi Rawak and former Human Resources Director Thomas LaPenta were named, in addition to the University of Delaware, in the lawsuit, which was filed in August 2017.

The lawsuit came nearly four months after The Review published an investigative report detailing the experiences of former Delaware volleyball players across the coaches’ tenure, which spanned 14 years and five athletic directors. Fifteen players shared their experience in Delaware’s program with The Review, which ranged from uncomfortable to traumatizing. Thirty four players left Kenny and Gregory’s program for non-graduation reasons.

The coaches remained through a 2014 NCAA investigation, according to former team members, and multiple player complaints.

“I think they [former athletic directors] were really afraid of the repercussions,” a former player said of the decision to fire the coaches.

Last week, the University Faculty Senate held an open hearing to discuss the university’s new non-discrimination policy, which was originally enacted on Aug. 1, but was quickly rescinded thereafter.

“The University of Delaware is deeply committed to maintaining a safe campus for everyone, including keeping our community free from all forms of sexual misconduct and discrimination,” university spokesperson Andrea Boyle Tippett said of the policy discussion.

The policy would provide protections to 12 different classes, including age, marital status and sexual orientation.