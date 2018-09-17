From Brooklyn, to Croatia, to the University of Delaware: Professors Reflect on 9/11



Creative Commons.

Three professors, Suisman, Davis and Fox, remember 9/11 through their own narratives, interweaven.

BY

Senior Reporter



No matter where one was at 8:46 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2001, there is a story.

And while most students are too young to have clear memories of that shocking day, university professors remember it as if it were yesterday.

Their different 9/11 experiences echo the chaotic, confusing and heartbreaking emotions of the time, a moment that changed the U.S. forever.

David Suisman is an associate professor of history at the university. On Sept. 11 he was working as a DJ on his radio show until six in the morning, and fell asleep as soon as he got back to his home in Brooklyn. He was woken up by his girlfriend, panicked and confused, and the two sat in front of the television, awestruck before moving to their roof to watch the horror unfold.

“We watched as the first tower fell,” Suisman says. “We were watching from the roof looking at it, and we could see the tower implode. Watching the one tower fall before my eyes was deeply upsetting and filled me with grief, and fear and confusion and questions. There was an awareness that this was a pivotal moment in my lifetime, in history — that things were going to be different afterwards. There was a sense of, ‘This is a moment I will never forget.’”

As a history professor, Suisman reflects on what has changed for young people since the attacks, noting that students in his classes are often very hungry for information about recent history, eager to understand the complex nature of our country.

“I think one of the things that changed for young people was having a sense of vulnerability that many young people did not have before the attacks,” Suisman explains. “There was a sense of the United States never having suffered a great terrorist attack on their soil. I think people sensed the nation changed as a result of Sept. 11, and that was very visible on college campuses and among young people.”

Television played a large role in the communication of information during the chaotic moments of the attacks. Families, students and strangers crowded around their screens absorbing anything they could to piece together what was going on. Without that constant stream of news, it would have been impossible to comprehend what was happening.

Emily Davis, an English professor at the university, was traveling in Croatia during the attacks, with limited access to television and news. She was sitting at a restaurant at the time of the attacks, being a tourist, exploring a new country. She explains that it was an earlier moment for cell phones, so she didn’t have the ability to connect with her loved ones at home.

“It was strange, because people from other countries would start talking immediately about the U.S. as an imperial power, or things like that — things that would have been considered very unpatriotic to talk about immediately after 9/11,” Davis says, reflecting on her interactions with people from other countries during the time. “There’s a desire to strike at the United States, which, when you’re having this emotional response, is very strange.”

Davis’s fascinating perspective brings about this notion of unexpected patriotism that she began to feel in the days following the attack.

“It was a moment where I felt sort of more American than I was accustomed to thinking about myself because I was having this immediate response of, ‘Oh my gosh, all these people have died, people at home are suffering,’” Davis says. “I did feel disconnected, but there was also this incredible way in which I felt like the world was connected in a way I wouldn’t have seen otherwise — like when they had the moments of silence in Switzerland, and people were stopping in the streets, knowing they weren’t going to be seen by Americans at home.”

But here, at the university, different events were unfolding. Alan Fox, a professor of Asian and comparative philosophy and religion, was walking through Trabant University Center when he saw people crowded around the televisions after the first plane had hit the first tower.

“While we were watching, the second plane hit, and it became clear that it wasn’t an accident,” Fox says. “It became clear that this was an operation, and at that point pretty much everything shut down — the university, everybody went home, and then we just spent the rest of the day wondering what the rest of our lives was going to be like.”

As a parent of young children, Fox remembers feeling this overwhelming sense of uncertainty, wondering how the lives of himself and his children would be altered and shifted as time progressed. And as a professor of religion, he noticed that all of a sudden, everyone was very interested in Islam.

“It’s rearranged some of the priorities of the curriculum,” Fox says. “I try to make sure I get to Islam each semester because that’s the one thing I think people are most misled about. Part of my job as a philosophy professor is to challenge pre-judged ideas and prejudiced ideas, and there are two things I think that cause these kinds of issues and they go together: ignorance and fear. To me, that has become the mission in the classroom — to combat ignorance and the fear that arises from ignorance”

These stories reflect a shared sentiment: that 9/11 changed the face of the U.S. permanently, bringing fear and confusion, but also bringing the nation together, connected by shared pain and desire to help. Reflecting back, 17 years later, it’s vital to remember the stories told, the impact of such trauma and to never forget the countless innocent lives lost. But they also remind that, even in the midst of tragedy, there is understanding.

“There was a sense of something shared among the people who were not in the towers,” Suisman says. “People struck up conversations in New York and elsewhere with perfect strangers. People talked to their neighbors in ways that they hadn’t before—a sense of commonality and of unity.”