Del. Democrats out-fund-raise their Republican opponents in Senate and Congressional elections

Democratic candidates for both the Senate and U.S. House of Representatives have raised more money than their Republican opponents..

As midterm election day approaches, candidates are facing mounting scrutiny surrounding their politics, personal lives and finances. Late last month, the Federal Election Committee (FEC) released reports on campaign finances. For Delaware’s candidates, funding ranges from non-existent to decidedly robust.

In both the 2006 and 2012 elections, the incumbent Democratic senate candidate Tom Carper significantly out-fund-raised his opponents, according to the Center for Responsive Politics. This election cycle appears to follow the trend.

From Jan. 1, 2017 through Sept. 30, 2018, Carper has raised around $2.87 million in total, with about $1.17 million of that coming from individual contributions and about $1.17 million from various corporate and nonprofit political action committees.

Carper’s top individual donors include Erskine Bowles, the White House Chief of Staff from 1997-1998 and former president of the University of North Carolina. MetLife Chief Financial officer and Executive Vice President John McCallion and his predecessor John Hele also contributed significant donations as well as JPMorgan Chase’s Head of Federal Government relations, Jason Rosenberg.

Carper’s top committee donor is the United Parcel Service (UPS). His website states that he works to “champion postal reform with the goal of protecting the U.S. Postal Service.”

The National Education Association fund for children and public education has also given funds to Carper, and his education platform on his website is significantly more detailed than his opponent, Rob Arlett’s.

Carper’s extensive list of donors also includes investment banking company UBS, Exelon, Aetna, Wine and Spirits Wholesalers, Community Oncology Alliance, American Nurses Association, Bank of America, Comcast and Laborer’s International Union of North America.

Republican Challenger Rob Arlett’s funds look very different.

According to the Federal Election Committee (FEC) finance report Arlett began receiving campaign contributions in April 2018, thus the totals for his campaign are based on a significantly shorter time frame.

Since April 1, 2018, Arlet has raised just over $119,000 in total, with about $116,000 of that coming from individual contributions, and the remaining $2,950 from unspecified committees.

While the FEC does not specifically list any of the committees that made donations, many of Arlett’s top individual donors are local business people. One of these donors is lawyer Thomas Neuberger of the Neuberger Firm who dropped out of the Delaware Attorney General race in Feb. 2018. Attorney and entrepreneur Alexander Pires, who ran against Tom Carper as an Independent in 2012 also contributed.

The following are listed by the Center for Responsive Politics as having contributed to the Arlett campaign as businesses, but itemized FEC receipts indicate that contributions were made under the individual names of management and their families: investment company Hudson Management, Insight Homes, paving contractor Greggo & Ferrara, Jim Parker Builder and Mid-Atlantic Electrical Services Inc.

Many of Arlett’s donors appear to be Delaware-based businesses. This aligns with his website’s economic platform, which largely zeros in on the needs of small businesses.

Democrats, it appear, have largely out-fund-raised their Republican opponents not only in the Senate race, but in the congressional race as well.

Lisa Blunt Rochester, the Democratic candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives has raised around $1.2 million as of Sept. 30 2018. Nearly $800,000 has come from committee contributions, while almost $370,000 was contributed by individuals.

Top individual donations come from Jim Stewart, the CEO of advisory firm Epic Research, as well as Blue Cross Blue Shield Michigan senior executive Michele Samuels, founder of Jordan Real Estate Investments Wayne Jordan and president of Discover Financial Services Roger Hochschild.

Like Carper, Rochester received funds from the National Education Association fund for children and public education. Her other top funders include The Home Depot, the Transport Workers Union, John Deere, the National Beer Wholesalers Association, KPMG and E.I. Du Pont De Nemours.

Neither the FEC or the Center for Responsive Politics appear to have any information pertaining to her opponent Scott Walker’s finances.