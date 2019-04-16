Mosaic’s guide to eating affordably on Main St.

Nushi Mazumdar/THE REVIEW

Eating out often feels like a luxury — especially for college students. However, there are a surprising number of restaurants on Main Street that understand the college-student plight and feature weekly deals for the money-conscious customer.

For instance, patrons at Klondike Kate’s can enjoy half-price burgers on Mondays and half-price nachos on Tuesdays, which is especially impressive given their notoriously mouthwatering toppings. The restaurant also offers buy-one-get-one-free appetizers from 9 p.m. to closing time on Wednesdays and Sundays, as well as to 20% off the total on Sundays — if diners wear university apparel.

Deer Park Tavern, too, offers deals all week. Anyone can enjoy half-price appetizers on Mondays and half-price burgers — including beef, turkey, tuna and veggie options — on Tuesdays. Additionally, on Wednesdays, Deer Park offers $2 tacos and $15.99 New York strip steaks, as well as half-price nachos and quesadillas, from 5 p.m. to closing time. Lastly, Thursdays at Deer Park Tavern offer half-price burgers from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and all-you-can-eat wings for $12.99 from 5 p.m. to close.

If wings are on your mind, though, then Buffalo Wild Wings is an ideal eating spot on Tuesdays: Customers can dine on boneless and non-boneless wings for half the price. With the franchise’s various wing flavors, including mango habanero, Asian zing and teriyaki, you can come back every Thursday without getting bored.

Caffe Gelato, however, offers unbeatable week-long lunch and dinner deals. On Mondays, there are $6 salads during lunch hours (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and pasta plus a glass of wine for $20 during the evening (5 p.m. to 9 p.m.). On Wednesdays, the restaurant offers a $7 soup-and-sandwich combo and half-price burgers for lunch, as well as buy-one-get-one-free featured entrees and pizza, which is a great option for anyone dating on budget.

Furthermore, on Thursdays, there are $6 paninis, such as basil pesto chicken or carpino, for a delicious inexpensive lunch . And, on Fridays, half-price appetizers and pizza are on the lunch menu. Lastly, stop by Caffe Gelato for brunch (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) on Saturdays to feast on delectable options, such as crepes, pancakes and omelettes, for half price — if you wear university apparel.

For a more vegetarian-friendly eating spot, Homegrown Cafe features renowned cauliflower wings, chimichurri-seitan mac and cheese and grilled avocado. However, meat-lovers have plenty to eat as well, with $5 burgers on Mondays and $5 bone-in wings on Tuesdays. Anyone can enjoy $5 beer-sourdough pretzels on Wednesdays and half-price nachos on Thursdays.

With such deals available every day at these local restaurants, eating out, eating well and eating on a budget can be one in the same.