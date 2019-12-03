College cooking with Evan: The Best Hot Chocolate Ever

BY

Senior Reporter

Evan Tridone/THE REVIEW

Hot, hot, hot, hot chocolate! This delicious holiday drink will be sure to fulfill all of your warmness needs.

It’s December, which means it’s time for holiday traditions that warm the heart. There’s nothing quite like a nice hot chocolate on a cold night, but what about making it from scratch? Sure, you could use the little packets, but there’s no thickness, no richness or texture. It simply tastes like chocolate.

This hot chocolate recipe takes some effort, and is a little on the expensive side, but is definitely worth it. I have made it a few times, and each time, it gets better.

The mixture of baking chocolate and chocolate powder gives the drink a smooth and rich texture unlike hot chocolate you get from a packet. Plus, using milk instead of hot water creates an authentic feel to the drink.

I suggest measuring the milk in one bowl, and then the different chocolates in separate containers. This helps the process of cooking go smoothly. Also, keep a thermometer handy. This will help you monitor the temperature of the drink. Make sure you don’t boil the milk, and simmer it instead.

Feel free to top this with whatever you see fit: marshmallows, whipped cream or graham crackers. This is a holiday beverage sure to keep you coming back for more.

Serves: 3

Time: 15 min – 25 min

Ingredients

* 1 cup whole milk

* 1/2 cup heavy whipping cream

* 1/2 cup evaporated milk

* 1/2 cup 100% cocoa powder

* 1/2 cup 60% dark chocolate chips

* 1/2 cup sugar

* Pinch of cinnamon

* Salt to taste

Steps

1. In a mixing bowl, combine each milk.

2. Transfer the milk to a saucepan, and begin heating over medium heat.

3. Whisk the milk constantly as it heats up.

4. After a few minutes, the milk will reach 180° F at which point turn the heat to medium low.

5. Add cocoa powder and chocolate chips, stir until all the way combined.

6. Add sugar. Stir until combined.

7. Add cinnamon and salt to taste .

8. Remove from stove and serve.