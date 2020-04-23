Social media usage seems to spike during quarantine: Here’s how to stay sane

BY

Contributing Reporter

Jymere Stillis-Stanford/THE REVIEW

Every Sunday, iPhone users will often get a notification with a summary of the past week’s screen time.

As coronavirus takes over everyones life and forces us to stay indoors, this has become the norm for many students: unlock phone, check Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, TikTok, Facebook, LinkedIn and repeat.

Every Sunday, iPhone users will often get a notification with a summary of the past week’s screen time. In the Settings menu, that time gets broken down into amounts of time dedicated to each phone application. The notification tells the average amount of time per day users use their phone and if there has been an increase or decrease in the usage. For those who are addicted to social media, the average amount of time-per-day on those platforms is generally higher than most.

In a personal, nonscientific Instagram poll, out of 93 students that voted, almost 50% of the voters said that they were addicted to social media. According to Statista, 40% of people ages 18 to 22 believed that they were completely or somewhat addicted. Researchers debate whether true addiction to social media exists, however.

“Even though I have a lot of assignments, I choose to spend time switching back and forth from Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Snapchat,” sophomore marketing and management major, Bianca Torres says. “I’ve been on social media a lot more. I’ve been very unmotivated to do anything.”

Being on social media for long periods of time creates a space for laziness and complacency to settle in. Not only does increased social media usage encourage laziness, but it also can be problematic for students’ mindsets. Since being in quarantine, senior nursing major, Courtney Kinard, has noticed a change in his mentality regarding social media usage.

“My social media usage has definitely increased,” Kinard says. “I have begun to feel guilty every time I log on, almost as if I am wasting my time and being unproductive.”

Another survey from Statista shows that 32% of Americans are spending longer times on social media due to the coronavirus outbreak. So, how do we limit ourselves from being on our phones and what are some other activities we can do while in the house? From the results of another personal Instagram poll, a few ways people are staying productive during quarantine and not constantly checking socials is by reading a new book, cleaning the house, learning a new skill and setting app limits.

Jennifer Lambe is an associate communication professor at the university who specializes in the First Amendment rights of free speech and free press. She also researches the impact of media on children and teaches courses based on these issues.

“Set tasks for each day, to keep busy so you won’t get sucked into the rabbit hole that is social media all the time,” Lambe says. “For some people, setting specific times of day for particular things works well. Another important thing is to notice how using social media leaves you feeling. I notice if I spend too much time looking at coronavirus coverage, I get super anxious. So I limit myself to about 30 minutes a day as often as possible.”

The challenge is on. Grab a book and put the phone down. Learn a new skill and see if you can become the next millionaire or simply spend time with family.