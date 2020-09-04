Breaking up with Lana Del Rey (quarantine made me do it)



Courtesy of Creative Commons/THE REVIEW

What once attracted me to Lana Del Rey now makes her unrelatable.

BY

Managing Mosaic Editor

I’ve been troubled for many months now. It doesn’t have anything to do with the current state of politics or an impending anxiety over coronavirus (though all these things are valid and perhaps play a role in it). I am troubled because of Lana Del Rey.

Born out of the ether of Youtube in the early 2010s, Del Rey broke onto the scene with her haunting song, “Video Games,” a song about a boyfriend who repeatedly ignores his girlfriend for his video games. Following it up with a controversial performance on Saturday Night Live (SNL) (“Is Del Rey as good as 15 year olds on the internet say she is?” The blogosphere wondered), she eventually released her full-length debut “Born to Die.” The records that followed — “Ultraviolence,” “Honeymoon,” “Lust for Life,” and “Norman F–king Rockwell” — illustrated a progression in Del Rey’s choleric sadness to a more subdued melancholy; however, her songs remained fixated on a kind of old California glamour that I am not entirely sure existed.

Perhaps it’s worth mentioning that I’ve been listening to Del Rey since I was in early high school, whether that be for better or for worse (the better was that I passed my history classes solely because of the historical roots of Del Rey’s aesthetic, the worse was that I became self-absorbed and dramatic). I often joke that I have no idea how a 13 year old with braces could relate to Del Rey doing cocaine with her sugar daddy, but in truth, I know how I could relate. I know that I could relate to that precisely because I couldn’t; Del Rey does not create music to mimic reality, but she creates music that is escapism for 13 year olds with braces or 16 year olds pining after bad boys or lost, nihilistic 20 year olds.

Her enduring presence in my life shows that she’s good at escapism: if I were in a bad mood and listened to Del Rey, I would instantly imagine myself as a tragic woman, beautiful but broken, in a Versace gown on the balcony of her rich boyfriend’s Los Angeles apartment. Angst and tears are always somewhat more palatable when we are these women, rather than when we are what we really are: sad, deeply insecure or mentally unstable. It’s easier to smoke a cigarette and cry “tears of gold like lemonade” into the ether than it is to sob into a pillow you purchased from Target to muffle the sound so you don’t wake your roommates up. It’s easier to live in Del Rey’s vintage fantasy than it is to live in real life.

It’s also worth mentioning that I’ve written about Del Rey here before, singing her praises (of course). I wouldn’t expect myself to do anything else. Norman F–king Rockwell, her latest album that I was reviewing, was a solid piece of escapism.

Call it youth or call it a complete and utter lack of self-awareness, but up until very recently, I was perfectly fine living in vintage fantasy. In vintage fantasy, it doesn’t matter if you’re lonely — that loneliness is beautiful, that loneliness is creatively productive. It doesn’t matter if you’re dramatic, because that drama is a hallmark of glamour. It doesn’t matter if you live in your own world, because the real world doesn’t matter.

Until now.

I think, for me, the breakup started with the pandemic. With nowhere to go and no one to see and the ever-impending sense of doom that my loved ones might get sick, Del Rey’s stories of Hollywood glamour felt less like escapism and more like a pointless daydream. Quarantine felt so bottomless; it pointed out that in reality, I did not have the absurd, never-ending social networks of Del Rey. I was startled to realize that in the context of reality; I couldn’t actually relate to anything Del Rey was saying. Nothing really pulled at the heartstrings of my life experience.

This detachment was exacerbated by the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement and the increased spotlight on police brutality. Del Rey touches on political themes in her work. For example, the track “Looking for America” makes hazy allusions to anti-gun legislature, but the allusions all fit within an old Hollywood aesthetic that romanticizes the past. Del Rey’s political involvement is the result of the Trump Era, before Trump, she seems to believe we existed in a peaceful, glamorous universe. This is not the case. There were war crimes and police brutality and unspeakable violence toward women before Trump was in office. Del Rey’s sheltered view of history, one she continued to perpetuate even after antiracism education began gaining traction on social media, further alienated her from me.

Furthermore, her “question for the culture” Instagram post defended her aesthetic — adopting a more passive role in relationships — at the expense of other pop artists, such as Nicki Minaj, Doja Cat, Beyonce, Cardi B and Kehlani. Essentially, Del Rey was claiming responsibility for the popularity and success of other women. We’ve seen Del Rey as a glamorous figure, but comparing herself to other female celebrities felt contrived and unnecessary, like a fight between the 16 year old girls in the track “This is What Makes Us Girls” from her debut record.

It’s easy to think that everything going on politically and socially would make escapism coveted. I argue the opposite. There’s a pervading sense that now, more than ever, we need to live in reality. What we are going through now is important, we need our eyes on the present rather than looking toward a past of old white men and their luxurious cars. For all her self awareness of her melancholia, Del Rey remains blissfully unaware of her own fixation with the past.

I am not saying that I won’t escape once in a while. I’m sure I will — back to the sunny beaches where men do cocaine and women ride on the backs of motorcycles and feel as though they are in love with men who do not love them back. It’s enticing because it’s entirely unreal. I am only 21 and still have much growing to do but one thing that I have learned is that people do not live like a Lana Del Rey song in real life.

Reality is a little less exhilarating. Everything is political, nothing is free-spirited. Living free is an illusion, save for a few wealthy people. Reality is intentional. Glamorous melancholy rarely exists in reality. In reality, we simply mourn.

And I guess that’s why I’m breaking up with Lana Del Rey. It’s not her; it’s me. I do plan on seeing her around sometimes, but just casually. And I guess, if anyone asks, you can say quarantine made me do it.