Five takeaways from Week 1 of the NFL

The NFL season kicked off with a bang in 2020.

The 2020 NFL season is one unlike any other: players have had limited practice, the preseason was canceled and stadiums are void of fans. However, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the league was able to begin Week 1 without major problems.

Sunday’s slate of matchups featured a number of close games, shootouts and runaway wins. Here are some important takeaways from the NFL’s opening week.

The Patriots are still serious contenders without Tom Brady

The Patriots’ new-look team took a commanding win versus the Miami Dolphins with Cam Newton as the new quarterback after Tom Brady’s departure to Tampa Bay. Newton, who had struggled with his completion rate during his time with the Panthers, was a solid 15 for 19 through the air. More impressive was Newton’s rushing performance: he rushed for 75 yards and two touchdowns.

The new element of the quarterback run kept the Dolphins defense on their heels and opened up offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels’ playbook. As the offense wore down the Miami defense, New England was stout in stopping Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Dolphins offense. Fitzpatrick threw three interceptions, including one late in the 4th quarter that effectively sealed the New England win at a 21-11 score.

The Patriots will likely never repeat the long-term success they enjoyed with Brady at the helm, but the 2020 Patriots are not to be ignored. Bill Belichick is still working his magic as coach, and the Patriots strong defense and run game will give them a chance to win week in, week out.

Injuries are not the only problem for the Philadelphia Eagles

Coming into the season opener, the defending NFC East Champions were without Miles Sanders (hamstring), Lane Johnson (ankle) and Brandon Brooks (achilles), among others. During Sunday’s game against Washington, the Eagles lost more key players to injury, including star defensive lineman Brandon Graham.

With a depleted team, the Eagles’ margin for error was minimal. However, on Sunday afternoon, there were plenty of errors for the 0-1 Eagles, who suffered a 27-17 loss. Carson Wentz threw two costly interceptions and often held onto the ball too long in the pocket. Not all blame can be put on him, though, as the offensive line gave up a whopping eight sacks on the day.

The offense was too reliant on tight end Dallas Goedert (101 yards, one touchdown). The Eagles focused on wide receivers in the draft, but that strategy did not pay dividends in Week 1. Only nine of 24 completed passes were caught by wide receivers, making Wentz’s job even tougher.

Blowing a 17-0 lead to sophomore quarterback Dwayne Haskins should subject the defense and coaching staff to criticism as well. Injuries are not an excuse for Philadelphia’s poor play on both sides of the ball against what was supposed to be an inferior opponent. The Eagles will look to get healthier and better as they prepare for the Los Angeles Rams next Sunday.

Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes have MVP competition

The NFL’s past two MVP quarterbacks both cruised to Week 1 victories in performances featuring three touchdown passes. However, two other quarterbacks delivered even more astounding stat lines on Sunday.

Russell Wilson led his Seahawks to a 38-25 win against the Atlanta Falcons, completing 31 of 35 passes for 322 yards and four touchdowns. His quarterback rating was near perfect, at 143.1. Seattle’s offense came out aggressive from the start, a philosophy that Wilson wanted to put to the test in 2020. Wilson, 31, has never received a vote for MVP, but should be considered a threat based on Seattle’s high octane approach in Week 1.

Possibly more impressive than Wilson was Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers. The two-time league MVP led his team to 43 points against the Minnesota Vikings defense by way of 364 passing yards and four touchdowns. Rodgers led seven scoring drives on the day as the Green Bay offense never let up in a shootout that ended 43-34. Keep an eye on Rodgers to be in the hunt for the MVP title as the season continues.

Quality kickers are hard to find

With no preseason and less practice time, NFL kickers seem to have had a rough time getting in their grooves. Through Sunday’s games, kickers across the league missed 16 field goals and three extra points.

Buffalo’s Tyler Bass, Cleveland’s Austin Seibert, and Arizona’s Zane Gonzalez all suffered two missed kicks. Meanwhile, Randy Bullock of the Bengals missed a game-tying 31-yard field goal with seven seconds remaining, costing rookie quarterback Joe Burrow a chance to grab an overtime win.

The kicker position may not be considered one of the most important roster spots, but during late-game situations, a quality kicker can be the difference between a win and a loss, as the Bengals experienced this week. Despite Burrow leading a late drive down the field down three against the Chargers, this Bengals loss will be remembered for Bullock’s untimely gaffe.

The NFC West is the best division

It seems quite early to declare a top division, with only one of 17 weeks completed. However, the NFC West teams came into 2020 with high expectations, and they delivered on those during the opening weekend.

The Seahawks easily handled the Falcons on the road in a 38-25 win, with Russell Wilson in peak form. On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Rams came away with a victory against the Dallas Cowboys by a score of 20-17. Coming off of a 9-7 year and inconsistencies on offense and defense, head coach Sean McVay prepared formidable offensive and defensive gameplans.

The division could not start off the year 4-0, however, because the Cardinals and 49ers faced off in San Francisco. To the surprise of many, the 49ers fell to Arizona , in a hardfought 24-20 matchup. Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins looked perfectly in sync, while the 49ers had a somewhat stagnant offense. Still, the defending NFC Champions have the talent to have a successful season.

In 2019, the NFC West went 38-25-1. If Week 1 is any indication, look for these four teams out west to match or improve upon that mark in 2020.