Peer support groups to be offered at Sean’s House

Sean's House is now offering their "Peer 24" program, which targets young adults between the ages of 14 and 24 in order to offer mental health support.



​Lauren Magee​/THE REVIEW

​Sean’s House is now offering their “Peer 24” program, which targets young adults between the ages of 14 and 24 in order to offer mental health support.​

BY

​Staff Reporter​

Sean’s House, the mental health resource center at 136 W. Main Street is now offering their “Peer 24” program. This program targets young adults between the ages of 14 and 24 in the Delaware community and works to offer mental health support.

Darian Elmendorf, the youth peer specialist supervisor at Sean’s House, is a graduate from the university and has been working on peer support for individuals with substance use and mental health issues.

“Individuals that are engaged with in [sic] Sean’s House are supported based on a wellness model which differs from other mental health resources that address the treatment/management of illness,” Elmendorf said. “Peer support’s primary function is to promote and maintain wellness in recovery by reducing stigma, engaging individuals who need support through meaningful conversations about mental health and navigating individuals to appropriate resources in the community.”

If a young adult is seeking mental support, they can walk into Sean’s House at any time (the house is open 24/7) and speak to someone for assistance, as the student peer specialists are available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. A landline phone will be installed sometime in the near future for anyone looking to call for information or assistance.

Students are free to come to the house whenever they wish but can also come with family or a friend if they feel more comfortable with a companion. There are small group meetings that take place and comply with the state and federal COVID-19 guidelines. Groups that have used the peer support program include student athletes, suicide survivors and parents.

There is also a telehealth adaptation of peer support groups. The concept of “Togetherall” came from the United Kingdom.

Within the concept of “Togetherall,” there is a physical white wall, and people write about how they feel and comment on others’ writing. The idea is that people can share their stories and empathize with others. There was a replicated version created in Canada that has advanced to a virtual platform that is now the Togetherall brand.

Delaware is piloting the platform for 24 months, specifically due to the increased isolation and feelings of emotional stress that have come with COVID-19. The Delaware Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health is investing in the platform for outreach and programs that will be available statewide.

Rita Landgraf, director of the university’s “Partnership for Healthy Communities,” does outreach to sectors of inclusive institutions of hiring learning to explain the availability of the “Togetherall” telehealth platform and support individuals in connecting to the app.

Landgraf said she believes that the online telehealth integration will be another resource for individuals to gain support, especially with both physical and behavioral health challenges.

“The increase in tools is a benefit especially for access. Some individuals prefer this level of engagement,” Landgraf stated in an email. “We hope the peer specialists will be embedded in the UD community. [The] Togetherall platform is being piloted for 24 months, [and] will have an evaluation team of experts to analyze data and determine effectiveness which will factor in the sustainability of the platform.”