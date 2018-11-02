71st annual Newark Halloween Parade marches down Main Street



Mitchell Patterson /THE REVIEW

A line of Aetna Hook, Hose and Ladder Company vehicles opened the parade.

BY City Editor

On Sunday, Oct. 28, thousands of Newark residents gathered on Main Street to celebrate the city’s 71st annual Halloween Parade. The parade began promptly at 3 p.m. and was led by a line of fire engines from the Aetna Hook, Hose and Ladder company and officers of the Newark Police Department.

Several public officials made an appearance amid the crowd of costumed citizens, who crowded the sidewalks. Newark City Councilmen Jerry Clifton and Chris Hamilton sat at a table outside the historic Academy Building overlooking the parade, where they judged parade floats and costumes along with former Parks and Recreation Director Charlie Emerson.

State Sen. Stephanie Hansen (D-10) and State Rep. Paul Baumbach (D-23) marched in the parade dressed in their Halloween costumes. Hansen was dressed as Superman, while Baumbach was seated in a low-rider and dressed as a hippy.

State Rep. John Kowalko (D-25) marched with his campaign staff as well, who were all dressed as John Kowalko.

The campaigns of Ken Simpler (R), a candidate for state treasurer, and U.S. Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del) also appeared in the parade; however, the candidates themselves did not. Carper chose instead to attend a vigil on the North Green in the wake of the massacre in a Pittsburgh synagogue on Oct. 27.

The parade ended at 4 p.m. and concluded with an appearance by YouDee. However, after the parade ended, keen observers could spy Carper marching alone on Main Street through the dispersing crowd. He was dressed as President Abraham Lincoln, still holding a candle from the vigil.

Sen Tom Carper walked alone through the parade crowd after the parade had ended.

Councilmen Jerry Clifton and Chris Hamilton sat at a table overlooking the parade.

Local WW2 re-enactor Jeffrey Batt marched in honor of the memory of his decorated grandparents who fought in the war.