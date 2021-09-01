A behind-the-scenes look at the university’s COVID-19 protocols

Tara Lennon/THE REVIEW

The health experts at the university monitored COVID-19 data locally and nationally to create its plans and mandates for the semester.

As students geared up for the fall semester — packing their shower caddies, glancing over their syllabi and most crucially, getting their COVID-19 vaccines — the health experts at the university monitored COVID-19 data locally and nationally to create its plans and mandates for the semester.

Though the university eased restrictions on mask-wearing on June 24, freeing vaccinated people from wearing masks in or outdoors, the university reinstated mask-wearing mandates as of Aug. 6.

“As we [saw] the rise in the delta variant, how quickly that could spread, [and looked] at the data that we were getting from a lot of medical literature as well as the [Center for Disease Control], it was decided that probably the safest thing to do to protect as many students as possible as well as our faculty and staff was to require masks again,” Tim Dowling, director of Student Health Services (SHS), said.

As for the possibility of the mask mandate being lifted at any point this semester, Dowling said that “[SHS is] constantly monitoring across the country as well as locally here in the state of Delaware what is happening and looking at the number of positives that we’re having here on campus as well as the surrounding areas.”

Looking at the COVID-19 data from other colleges and universities is also essential in determining what steps to take here at the university and what might happen on campus, according to Dowling. He claimed that the data from other colleges and universities that have begun their fall semesters indicates that the unvaccinated people on campus will be at a high likelihood of contracting COVID-19 “not necessarily [from] their activities here on campus but activities that are outside of campus.”

“It’s those interactions where you let your guard down that may allow you to get COVID,” Dowling said.

The university is, however, one of the 700 colleges and universities across the country to mandate vaccination, and this decision too was based on guidance from other leading universities.

Jennifer Horney, founding director and professor of the university’s epidemiology program, said that as other universities, particularly Rutgers University, started to issue vaccine mandates, the Health Advisory Committee met with the university’s president and issued their recommendation.

The university will also be following the model created by the University of Richmond for the data reporting on the COVID-19 dashboard, which displays the breakdown of vaccination rates amongst students and faculty and staff. As of Aug. 25, the dashboard shows that 91% of students and 74% of employees are fully vaccinated.

“I really think our student body has done a great job, probably better than most student bodies at other universities, in getting vaccinated,” Dowling said.

These percentages will be updated weekly, and Dowling said that the first weeks of data will be “dynamic” but that the percentages may begin to stagnate at the beginning of October.

Though several other universities, such as American University and the University of Maryland, currently require employees along with students to be vaccinated in order to return to campus, Horney noted that several factors went into the decision to not mandate the vaccine for university employees.

“The students, particularly the ones that live on campus, are living in really close contact with other students in their rooms and in their halls that are not part of their immediate households,” Horney said. “Faculty and staff may have different arrangements … I think we’ve done everything that we could do to strongly recommend vaccination for everyone, including hosting vaccine clinics, and we are asking employees to also upload proof of [vaccination] through a system with human resources as well.”

Horney also said that other vaccines required for students are not typically required for faculty and staff — such as the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccines.

Faculty and staff who are not vaccinated, however, are required to comply with mandatory weekly COVID-19 testing, like the students who have sought exemptions from COVID-19 vaccination.

Some faculty members, however, feel that the vaccine should also apply to university employees.

“If students should have the mandate [we] should have had the mandate,” Anne Colwell, professor of English in the Associate in Arts program, said.

Though the university has repeatedly looked to the models of other colleges and universities in regards to COVID-19 mitigation protocols, Horney hopes that it will not follow the paths of universities in other regions struggling to manage COVID-19 outbreaks upon the beginning of the fall semester.

The COVID-19 situation has been a mixed bag for colleges and universities that have already begun full operation, particularly for those not mandating vaccinations. Some of these universities have received major pushback from faculty and staff members in the form of petitions urging the universities to mandate vaccination and move classes online so that students have time to be vaccinated. Others have noticed an uptick in COVID-19 cases on their campuses and moved students into quarantine, moved classes online or changed course and decided to mandate the vaccine after all.

“I’m hopeful [about the fact] that our region as a whole … has relatively high vaccination coverage, particularly as opposed to schools in the south,” Horney said. “I think we’re starting from a much better starting point.”