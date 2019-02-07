A bucket-list type of week

Jessica Leibman/THE REVIEW

The Eiffel Tower is the symbol of Paris.

BY

Copy Editor

This past week can be described by two major events: Hadestown and Paris. Other exquisite things happened throughout the week, but Hadestown and Paris felt truly life changing.

The week, outside of those two occurrences, was relatively similar to the other weeks that I have had while here. We saw some more plays, visited the Tower of London, saw William Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre and explored some new museums.

The Tower of London held all of the Crown Jewels, which while amazingly impressive, reminded me of how far I am from royalty. One of the most extravagant pieces was Queen Elizabeth’s coronation crown covered in diamonds, rubies, emeralds and countless other gemstones. The lifestyle of a queen or king is something I cannot wrap my head around.

Seeing the Globe Theatre was also pretty breathtaking. However, I have realized that many things from Shakespeare’s time did not last very long. Almost everything that I’ve seen from that era has been a recreation. I’m sure the people that burnt down the Globe are really kicking themselves.

Now to one of the most amazing events of the week: Hadestown. Hadestown is a musical that began off Broadway in New York and then moved to the National Theatre in London. It will also soon be returning to New York on Broadway. It was the best musical I have ever seen.

Hadestown retells the ancient Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice. Sometimes Greek mythology can seem a little dull but this musical brings new life to the myth and makes it incredibly relevant for a 21st-century audience by making the characters and setting modern. Since it is returning to Broadway, I highly recommend seeing it even if you don’t enjoy musicals. It’s well worth it, and I guarantee every song will be stuck in your head.

The next monumental experience of this week was going to Paris. My entire life, I have wanted to see Paris, and it finally happened. My friends and I decided to go for a day, which, in hindsight, was probably not enough time.

We woke up at 4 a.m. to make a 6 a.m. train — to say I was tired would be an understatement. We arrived in Paris and decided to walk to the Louvre first. Considering our limited time, we didn’t have time to go inside the Louvre which, was unfortunate but also means I have a reason to go back.

We hit all of the major sights, including the Louvre, the Eiffel Tower, the “Love Lock Bridge” and Notre Dame. Seeing all of those places was amazing, but it didn’t truly feel like I was in Paris until about the last 30 minutes we were there.

We stopped at a bakery to get baguettes and macarons. There was a small bridge over the Seine where we sat, and a man with an accordion played by the river. Looking over Paris and listening to the stereotypical French music seen in every movie, it finally hit me that I made it to my bucket-list destination.

It was time to leave so we took an Uber back to the Gare du Nord. It was one of the most exciting parts of the trip.

We finally ran into the infamous protests occurring in Paris, and our Uber was completely stuck. We were about to try to run to the train station when the driver drove into the protest and up the street, got us to our train on time.

After the exciting, action-packed day, we made it on the train back to London and headed back to its comfort.