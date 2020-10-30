A comparison of the presidential debates

For undecided voters, presidential debates are vital to making a decision on who to cast their ballots for in November.



For undecided voters, presidential debates are vital to making a decision on who to cast their ballots for in November. This year’s debates faced a major obstacle — a pandemic. Even with this issue at hand, the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) proceeded with safety regulations put in place for attendees and candidates.

The first presidential debate was held on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio. This debate was structured as 15-minute timed segments, with two-minute allotted speaking time for each question. Chris Wallace, a news anchor on Fox News, moderated and selected the topics. Amongst the topics Wallace selected were President Trump’s and former Vice President Joe Biden’s records, the Supreme Court, COVID-19, the economy, race and violence in American cities and the integrity of elections.

On the topic of each of their policy records, President Trump was criticized for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Former Vice President Biden was called out on the basis of the crime bill that he supported while being senator.

In terms of the Supreme Court, Biden was not vocal on whether or not he would “pack the courts” (adding seats to the court in order to ensure a majority on one side of the political spectrum) but rather enforced the fact that a justice should be confirmed after inauguration. Conversely, Trump praised his recent appointment to the Supreme Court, Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who replaced the open spot left by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Oct. 26, when she was confirmed by the Senate.

Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic was characterized negatively by Biden, who spoke on the importance of masks and carefully opening back up the economy with support for the unemployed. Trump maintained that the pandemic was “under control” and that he was looking forward to opening the country back up.

One of the most controversial aspects of the night was Trump’s lack of response in denouncing white supremacy during the debate. He was vocal in calling out against Antifa and reiterated that there must be law and order in American cities. Biden outright denounced white supremacy during the debate, held that there is racism in this country and claimed that it was being perpetuated by the president himself.

As far as the integrity of the election, Trump cited examples where he claimed voting by mail has been fraudulent so far, whereas Biden reminded the American people to vote however they can.

Some news outlets described this as one of the worst debates in presidential debate history, categorizing it as a boxing match. According to a FiveThirtyEight poll, an ABC news internet venture, 59.7% of viewers believed Biden performed better, and 56.6% believed his policies were also better.

The second scheduled debate was to be held on Oct. 15 but due to Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis and the inability to ensure the safety of candidates and attendees, the CPD decided the originally scheduled second debate would not proceed.

Eventually, a second presidential debate was held on Oct. 22 at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. This format was slightly different, because the candidates’ microphones were muted during the two-minute speaking time that each candidate is allocated in the beginning of a segment in order to add structure to the debate. Kristen Welker of NBC News was the moderator and chose the following topics: fighting COVID-19, American families, race in America, climate change, national security and leadership.

The topic of COVID-19 came after President Trump’s diagnosis with the virus; therefore, Biden urged a response on what the president would plan to do to protect more American people. Biden proposed the addition of Plexiglas to restaurants and small businesses, while Trump opposed this due to its economic effects on small businesses, already in financial turmoil from the pandemic. Trump reiterated his planned efforts to replace the Affordable Care Act but was unable to cite a plan for its replacement. Biden proposed keeping the Affordable Care Act, while also giving Americans a public health insurance option, similar to Medicare.

The conversation around immigration and children at the border was met with disappointment by Biden, who felt angry at the way children and their families were being separated at the border and their inability to be reunited at this time.

On the topic of race in America, Biden was criticized for his past record as a Delaware senator not supporting his argument towards people of color. Trump’s current rhetoric towards people of color is broadly considered to be controversial as well.

In terms of climate change, Biden supported allowing fracking but not on federal land, and he acknowledged the threat of climate change. Trump defended the many industries that he claimed would be hurt by jobs in renewable energy.

Controversial conversations surrounding foreign policy and election interference were met with criticism by the candidates to one another about their dealings with other countries.

The last question Welker asked was, “What would you say to those who did not vote for you, after inauguration?”

Trump claimed he would be the candidate of success, continue to cut taxes and protect retirement 401(k)s. Biden closed by stating that he would be an “American president” and make sure all people were represented no matter what side, claiming that the character of the country is on the ballot this November.

According to a FiveThirtyEight poll after the second debate from viewers who believed their performances were good, Trump ranked at 51.8% in performance, while Biden ranked at 68.7%. Biden’s policies were ranked as good by 60.2% of viewers. As a whole, this second debate held a more reasonable tone and 76% of viewers thought the debate was “somewhat good” or “very good” in comparison to the first.

It still stands to be determined whether either of the debates seemed to change anyone’s mind about who they are voting for. This will eventually be discovered after Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3.