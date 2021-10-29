A Crisis in Childcare: How a shortage in child care workers is affecting the Early Learning Center, university workers and graduate students

Courtesy of Kathy F. Atkinson

The university’s Early Learning Center (ELC) has not managed to escape this nationwide staffing issue

BY

Development Officer

After a long year with the COVID-19 pandemic forcing working parents to balance Zoom meetings and babysitting, hopeful parents of infants and young children began the search for daycare programs to send their children to this fall. However, staffing shortages in the child care industry have resulted in a lack of available spots and long waiting lists — a problem that has touched the university’s own students, workforce and affiliated child care program.

According to classroom staff member Christy Faust, the university’s Early Learning Center (ELC) has not managed to escape this nationwide staffing issue, even though the student volunteers and paid workers do somewhat mitigate the problem.

“We’ve been open since [July of 2020],” Faust said. “When [we] first [opened], our numbers were lower, but now, our numbers are higher and we do have a wait list, especially for infants and toddlers.”

This shortage of space comes as the result of child care workers grappling with whether or not to return to work after having left their positions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a study of child care sector jobs from the Center for the Study of Child Care Employment, there are currently 108,000 fewer child care workers as compared to February of 2020.

For many workers, there are few benefits of returning to these jobs.

“The wages are just crushingly low and that’s why nobody’s doing it anymore,” Martha Buell, a professor in the College of Education and Human Development, said. “It goes back to this main problem, that child care … is not seen as education, it’s seen as workforce support.”

According to Buell, the root of the staffing problem is that working in child care is not considered a long-term profession. Unlike elementary educators, child care workers usually only need a highschool diploma.

Though these problems — low wages, no benefits and long waitlists — have reached a height as a result of the pandemic, they have existed in this industry even before it felt the effects of COVID-19.

Jennifer Biddle, co-chair of the university’s Women’s Caucus, said that the Caucus has paid attention to these issues for a long time. The Caucus has considered models that the university could follow in order to better support its workers who are also parents, such as more staffing and spots available at the ELC, as the waitlist has always been long.

“It’s the age-old suggestion that you have to get on a waiting list before you get pregnant,” Biddle said.

Buell said that for parents, the accessibility issue when it comes to child care does not only have to do with a lack of staff and available spaces — the steep prices of child care prevent low income families from obtaining high-quality care for their toddlers and infants.

“If you’re paying for it out of pocket, it costs more to send your infant to child care than it does to send your college-age student to college,” Buell said.

According to the Care Index, a report from think tank New America, Care.com and others, the average cost of full-time child care is $9,589 per year, which they claim is higher than the national average cost for in-state tuition.

This lack of affordability, compounded by the lack of daycare spots available, places the highest toll on low-income, single-parent families, who have no option but to find child care or else sacrifice their work.

Ioannis Vasileios Chremos, vice president of student affairs of the Graduate Student Government (GSG), said that the GSG is currently working to push the university to address how the lack of accessibility to daycare affects the graduate student population.

Chremos said that graduate-student parents often struggle with finances and sacrifice their sleep, self-care practices and mental health in order to manage work, school and parenting.

The GSG is asking the administration to take action on this issue and is offering a number of recommendations that include a discount for graduate students at the ELC, a more flexible work policy for graduate students that allows for remote work and changes to the parental leave policy.

“Without child care support, we force, unfortunately, women to make decisions between graduate school and family,” Chremos said.

Chremos and his colleagues in the GSG have already started the process of meeting with administration in the Graduate College to make progress on these issues. Though he has noticed a lack of awareness in the past from administrators regarding this issue, he said that he has seen positive signs that the administration will be responsive to their research and recommendations.

“This issue is multidimensional, and it actually impacts the university in many, many different ways,” Chremos said.