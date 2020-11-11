A global education courtesy of Team Coco

Late night host Conan O'Brien's travel show offers an exceptionally inspired look at cultures around the world flavored by his singular sense of humor.



Host Conan O’Brien and actor Steven Yeun stand awkwardly together during their visit to South Korea.

Travel shows are unique in that the hosts of each offer a unique take on the countries they visit.

Rick Steves takes a lighthearted, budgetary focus, frequenting well-known sites and offering money tips on the way. Anthony Bourdain’s shows maintain a more unapologetic, you-only-live-once view, as he explores things off the beaten path while simultaneously offering dry commentary. Andrew Zimmern seeks the unorthodox, visiting both well-known and more obscure locales in pursuit of foods not usually found on American tables.

And then there’s Conan O’Brien.

You may know O’Brien from his aptly named late night talk show, “Conan,” his many podcasts, his iconic string dance or his breakout role as the The Riddler in “The Lego Batman Movie.”

I’ve always viewed O’Brien as a chaotic incarnation of Mr. Rogers — he frequently tries new things in new places to entertain his viewers, and does so with witty gusto. Although he has filmed many domestic remotes, his global flair surfaces in “Conan Without Borders.”

Sometimes we get caught up in theory, or focus solely on the political happenings between ourselves and other nations. We stress how countries interact on the global stage, and judge our connections with other peoples and cultures based on the extent of mutual government interaction. However, in doing so, we run the risk of neglecting to think of non-governmental individuals within said countries, and lose out on incredible opportunities to forge connections and learn from each other.

Although some of us don’t have the time or money to travel (under normal circumstances, mind you), all hope for learning is not lost. O’Brien has taken advantage of the magic of television (and the internet) to expose his audiences to new places and cultures in ways few, if any, standard travel show hosts do.

At the time of writing, O’Brien has traveled to 12 international locations, from Greenland to Australia, and many places in-between.

The cultures he experiences are vastly different, yet he keeps an open mind wherever he visits — experiencing aspects of each culture that would perhaps intimidate even the most seasoned globe trotter. In Ghana, he meets Ashanti royalty. In Japan, he rents a family for a day. In Cuba, he learns how to dance the rumba.

And basically everywhere, he goes up to strangers and walks away with new friends.

He doesn’t go at it alone, either.

In South Korea, he’s accompanied by actor Steven Yeun, and in Ghana, actor Sam Richardson shows him around. He travels Armenia with his personal assistant, Sona Movsesian. In Italy, his infamously dead-pan producer and self-proclaimed expert in all things Italian, Jordan Schlansky, tags along. His companions only accentuate his odysseys as, oftentimes, they have a specific connection to the place at hand. Yeun was born in South Korea, Movsesien’s family is from Armenia, Richardson’s mother is from Ghana and Schlansky — well, he just really likes Italy.

Indeed, most of the content is humorous, but O’Brien does not hold back when it comes to serious historical and political issues. He visits the Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex, speaks with refugees in Berlin, discusses the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and addresses derogatory comments regarding Haiti. He travels to Ghana during the Year of Return and visits the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea.

In addressing more serious circumstances, O’Brien is able to maintain a more professional approach; he knows when to be humorous and when to be respectful (although he goes a little all-out in the DMZ, “hosting” a show episode there, and, like most comedians, does not necessarily hold back when poking fun at politicians). In addressing such circumstances, O’Brien seldom sugarcoats, and when he brings up anything historical or political, he does it in a manner that brings real people into the equation — something everyone should be able to appreciate, regardless of political stance.

Admittedly, sometimes O’Brien’s shenanigans get in the way of the experience. His humor is occasionally lost in translation; the audience may find a quip hilarious, while those around him appear confused or displeased.

Take, for instance, a particularly infamous exchange between him and his Korean language tutor, whom he thoroughly creeps out — which is fittingly titled “Conan Learns Korean and Makes It Weird.” We may be inclined to find it funny (and I truly hope the tutor did down the road), but O’Brien clearly caused her discomfort (his excuse: “I’m famous for being weird”), no matter how well-intended it was.

However, his evident respect for different cultures makes up for any faux pas on his part. O’Brien is doing something few other celebrities (more specifically, late-night talk show hosts) do: utilizing widely-viewed platforms to open the world to viewers who may not otherwise be exposed to different countries and cultures, and doing so in a way that is entertaining and accessible.

All his attempts at humor are ultimately worth it, and he seldom cracks a joke with ill intent towards the people he meets. In bringing joy to both his audience back home and his new companions abroad, and at the same time broadcasting a variety of cultures, O’Brien is forging international connections of a calibre that a modern diplomat may not be able to.

Some compilations of the “Conan Without Borders” are available to stream on Netflix, and all clips are on the Team Coco website and YouTube channel. I personally recommend the clips, as the Netflix compilations don’t feature all of his destinations. A forewarning, however — once you start, it’s difficult to stop.

For all the laughs it has supplied me over the span of this pandemic, I always come away from each episode having learned something fascinating. Although travel has been put on hold by the pandemic, I’ll definitely have something to look forward to once it’s over: wherever it is O’Brien goes next.

As globalization brings us closer and closer together, we can all learn something from Conan O’Brien, who forges connections with people wherever it is he ends up. Fundamentally, he’s not afraid to win others’ friendship. He listens to people’s stories and opinions with openness. He doesn’t see cultural differences as a barrier to overcome but as a bridge to cross to an amazing destination.

All in all, O’Brien shows that although jokes can sometimes get lost in translation, humor is a universal language.