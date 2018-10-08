A hard-earned reward for men’s soccer keeper Todd Morton



Senior Todd Morton holds a school record for 26 career wins.

Senior goalkeeper Todd Morton is listed at 6-foot-4. He doesn’t look it until he’s folding himself into one of the lounge chairs in Perkins Student Center.

He also doesn’t look like a school-record-holding goalkeeper — 26 career wins — until he’s asked to talk about it. Then his eyes are thoughtful, considerate.

“I guess it was a nice reward … it was tough at times because we’d struggled a bit.”

And when complimented he smiles, obviously pleased, but almost bashful as well.

Morton set the new school record in an overtime 2-1 victory over College of Charleston on September 22. The victory earned Delaware a 1-0 start to CAA play. Now, they sit at 3-8 overall with a 2-2 record in conference play.

The goal, obviously, is a CAA championship and a berth to the NCAA tournament. Morton has worn the Blue Hens uniform in two CAA Finals appearances since transferring from University of Maryland Baltimore County (UMBC) after a freshman year, in which his Retrievers made a College Cup Final Four appearance. Though the Blue Hens lost in the CAA Finals in 2015, they scored a spot in the NCAA tournament as CAA Champions in 2016. Morton would like to wrap up his last collegiate season on top.

After college soccer, most young athletes dream of going pro. Morton is no exception.

“Depending on how the rest of this year plays out there may be opportunities after to play professionally,” he said.

But he hasn’t thought too much about where he could play. He doesn’t want to jinx it, though he did say it would be cool to play for his hometown Philadelphia Union of Major League Soccer.

As a student, he’ll wrap up his college years with a degree in English. “Teaching and coaching,” he said is what he thinks he’ll do when his soccer career meets its end.

This year is his third year as the goalkeeper coach at Kirkwood Soccer Club, where he works alongside Delaware Head Coach Ian Hennessy.

“It’s a good way to give back to the game,” Morton said of coaching. “And I’m also learning a lot about myself and the game.”

Morton struggled with settling into a career path, as so many students do. Originally, he was a history major and found he liked the more creative side of writing too much to be a history student. Writing influences why he wants to teach too.

“I think I would enjoy reading other students’ work and what they can come up with,” he said.

Maybe to better phrase it, why he wants to be a coach in the classroom, not just on the soccer pitch.