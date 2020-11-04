A House Divided

With the presidential election on the horizon, the American landscape is a divisive battleground for politics, reaching into regular households.



Courtesy of The Wall Street Journal /THE REVIEW

With the presidential election on the horizon, the American landscape is a divisive battleground for politics, reaching into regular households.

BY , Contributing Reporter

AND , Contributing Reporter

With the presidential election on the horizon, the American landscape is a divisive battleground for politics, reaching into regular households. Without a proper way to approach this issue, families with voting-age children try handling the topic of the election in different ways.

Kellen Murack, 25, a resident of Warroad, Minnesota, said this is a topic that his family tries to avoid before anyone goes too far with it.

“When this stuff comes up, we all kind of speak our minds, and my mom is the one who will usually change the subject, I think right before it gets too heated,” Murack said.

Kyle Barbutes, a senior English major at the University of Delaware from Newark, Delaware, said that his family also avoids further disagreements by not talking politics.

“I generally don’t bring things up unless I realize I have to absolutely get into it,” Barbutes said. “Otherwise, I realize it’s a very clear thing where they have a very harsh opinion, and it becomes very clear that they’re either ill-informed or uninformed, if not both.”

Despite this lack of discussion, Barbutes revealed that his mother questions her stance on the election. While he said his parents are right-leaning, his mother does not support President Donald Trump in the upcoming election.

This has become a common theme in the American household as the younger generation has tried to sway their parents towards a more liberal perspective. Camille Geyer, a senior elementary education major from Milford, Delaware, said she discusses issues with her parents in order to keep them informed and change their opinion on the upcoming election.

“I have done some work to get my parents farther to the left,” Geyer said. “They’re both registered Republicans, but neither of them have voted Republican in years.”

Geyer added that her father is considering switching to the Democratic party despite being registered as a Republican since he was a teenager.

Despite the different perspectives amongst family members, many have found ways to cope with the stress and division created by the current political landscape. At the end of the day, while the election cycle divides many, some remain hopeful that it can open a dialogue between generations.

“I took an education class on race and culture in the classroom, and it opened my eyes to a number of issues,” Geyer said. “So, I’ve tried to teach my parents what I learned in the class, and after a while, it’s pushed them farther to the left.”

Murack said that the political divide is just like rooting for your favorite sports team.

“You grow up loving them for whatever reason and develop a hatred for your rival,” Murack said in an email to The Review. “And even if you know your team sucks this year, you still want the other ‘team’ to lose. That’s just human nature. That’s why sporting events are as popular as they are. That tension and adrenaline rush of watching your side come out on top is invigorating.”

Murack added that he thinks Americans need to break away from this mentality in politics.

“That mentality of, ‘Well, at least our team won,’ and instead begin to focus on getting the best candidates,” Murack said. “Otherwise, it’ll continue on as a screaming match between those hardcore ‘fans’ every four years who don’t actually pay attention to what’s being said on either side.”