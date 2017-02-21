A juicy addition to Main Street’s food scene



Main Street’s newest burger joint aims to be a hot late-night spot, with next-day hangover cures.

It’s 3:30 p.m. on a Saturday, and the hoards of dage-goers have started their stumbling trek down Main Street in search for food. Past the abundance of burritos, pizza and plant-based noodles, there is Newark’s newest fast food addition: Buddy’s Burgers, Breasts and Fries.

Co-owner Bob Hewczuk sits inside, chatting about the opening of his new restaurant while ensuring his employees are well prepared for the post-dage rush. The brand-new option opened on Main Street one month ago, just in time for many students’ return from winter session.

Buddy’s aims to meet students’ needs, Hewczuk says.

“It seems that’s what students want,” he says, “for their food to be quick and easy.”

Before Buddy’s, Hewczuk ran a catering business – for salads. At the time he and his friends were season ticket holders for the Philadelphia Eagles, and after the games they would be tired and craving anything but salad. They would get their greasy fix at Five Guys Burgers and Fries, which sparked an idea.

The first Buddy’s opened 11 years ago in West Chester, Pa., another college town. It caught on quickly with the students, and now “we are the late-night place there,” Hewczuk says. They have since opened three other restaurants in Pennsylvania, so their opening in Newark is a big step for them in branching out to other college locations.

Their liquor license will mark their “grand-grand opening,” after which they will hang up a bigger sign of their logo on the front of the store.

Hewczuk recommended the “A-Bomb” for spicy food lovers, which features sriracha hot sauce and jalapenos, or the “Rodeo Round-up” for a perfect hangover cure. The latter comes with BBQ sauce, ranch, onion rings, bacon and cheddar cheese.

Along with burgers, the restaurant also serves chicken breasts, sandwiches, hot dogs, salads and an edamame and black bean-based burger as a vegetarian and vegan option.

For an epic food challenge, try “The Enemy”: 16 patties of beef, 16 slices of cheese, 8 strips of bacon, served on two large buns surrounded by a heaping order of fries, all eaten in under 25 minutes to win a $30 gift card.

So far they have relied solely on word of mouth to bring in customers, and it has been successful, Hewczuk says , smiling and a gesturing to the growing line of college students.

“We just want to be a place where people can come to grab a quick burger and a beer,” he says.