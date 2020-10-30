A look at Grottos and Main Street: Are university students following COVID-19 protocols?

In late August, Newark imposed a social distancing ordinance limiting private gatherings to 12 people at maximum, but students still find ways to socialize.



Izzy Defrancesco/THE REVIEW

Main Street buzzes with the usual din of drunk college kids strutting up and down the popular Newark destination. In late August, the city imposed a social distancing ordinance limiting private gatherings to 12 people at maximum, but students still find ways to socialize. They congregate at local bars and restaurants, under the new condition they comply with social distancing and other COVID-19 safety protocols.

Grotto Pizza, a restaurant and bar known for being packed under normal circumstances, enforced new rules such as customers having to put on their masks whenever they stand up, not being allowed to mingle with other tables and having to stay with the same group of people they entered the building with.

Joe Hoesterey, a bouncer at Grotto’s, said that the business kicks some students out for not following the new rules. While many of them disagree about the significance of the virus, most students comply because the additions are a regular part of the “new normal” now.

“I think they’re gonna do whatever we tell them they have to do so they can come in here and drink,” Hoesterey said. “Everyone’s got their own opinions, and a lot of people don’t take it as seriously as they should.”

Abbey DeJohn, a senior neuroscience major, said that while the experience of going out is not the same, she appreciates the job that businesses are doing.

“I remember I saw my friend once and went up to say hi,” DeJohn said. “I wasn’t wearing a mask and then the bouncer said, ‘Oh, put your mask on.’ So, I think Grotto’s and other places are pretty uptight with it, which is good.”

The new restrictions bars have in place changes the “typical” bar environment many students look forward to experiencing. Most bars are reservation only, as they have limited space and work towards keeping tables separate from one another.

“It is definitely not as fun as it was; that’s for sure,” Julianna Scattaregia, a senior accounting and management information systems double major, said in regard to the experience. “You used to go to Grotto’s, and it wasn’t like you had to sit there and wait for a table.”

New social distancing protocols also apply to those simply walking around Main Street. Still, many students do so with their masks nowhere in sight.

“I would say it’s 50/50 and depends on the time of day,” Allie Hanson, a senior biological sciences major, said. “I wear my mask while walking on Main Street and make sure to put it on right before I get there.”

Scattaregia pointed out the social norm of walking on Main Street in light of COVID-19.

“My friends and I wear [masks] to be careful and almost courteous too, because I would feel awkward if I pass by someone else wearing one, and I’m not,” Scattaregia said. “I would feel like they’re judging me for sure.”

Store employees have similarly faced unyielding customers.

“People don’t really argue [about] wearing a mask in the store, but one time there was a man that just walked in without one and was like, ‘Next time I’ll wear one,’ and proceeded to order,” Steph Badea, a senior cognitive science major who works at the Dunkin’ Donuts on Main Street, said.

While most customers still abide by the rules of wearing masks in indoor settings, Badea also said that customers do not stand six feet apart in the store, especially when waiting in line.

Victor Pelillo, a five-year resident of Newark and cashier at the Delaware Growler reaffirmed Badea’s statement.

“I think it depends,” Pelillo said. “Some people are, some people aren’t. I’d say it’s about 50/50 … Most of the kids don’t have it on though.”

Josh Shannon, editor and writer for the local Newark Post, also quantified the lack of masks in a recent article. Shannon found that of 400 people counted on a busy Saturday, only 45% wore masks correctly. Masks are worn correctly when they cover both one’s mouth and nose.

“It does concern me, and it concerns me in the context that everyone is talking about, ‘Let’s go back to normal and let’s open things up at all,’” Jerry Clifton, the mayor of Newark, said.

Clifton also cited the role of “mask ambassadors” — parking officers who hand out masks — and said that they have handed out around “600 masks” to those without masks venturing down Main Street.

The Review took 32 minutes to assess 100 different pedestrians on Main Street. Of those 100 pedestrians, 53 had no mask or an improperly utilized mask. The majority of those not wearing masks, as noted by Reporter Jonathan Hynson, were college students or other young people.

Pelillo also said that almost everyone was fine with wearing a mask and that it was exceptionally rare for someone to enter the store without a mask. He said that he only had one person since March come into the Delaware Growler and “make a stink” about the rules. She eventually donned a mask as well, Pelillo said.

Daytime outdoor gatherings and house parties can also put the student population at risk. Even with students toning down the party scene, gatherings that disobey the ordinance regarding the maximum number of people allowed at private residences still occur.

Lt. Andrew Rubin of the Newark Police Department explained that large groups of students have started partying in the streets.

“They [think they] can’t party in someone’s backyard or in their house because we have the 12[-person] gathering [rule],” Rubin said. “So they’ve now moved it in the street, they figure ‘Okay now, [we] can’t get in trouble.’”

NPD announced Friday that more than 60 people were charged the night before with violating the City of Newark’s unlawful social gathering ordinance, which states that no more than 12 people who do not live together at a private residence may gather indoors at that residence. Further, no more than 20 people may gather outside a residence. The press report added that the department will be adding extra patrols this weekend in anticipation of Halloween.

Although these large gatherings take place among the streets of Newark, many students still abstain from partying.

“I think that people are crazy for going to[these parties] especially because the consequence of it is suspension,” Jess Ravitz, a senior living on campus, said. “They are also getting more exposed and are more likely to spread [the virus].”

“The Newark Police remind members of the public to follow state and local regulations,” Rubin said in an email. “The Governor’s orders and City ordinances related to COVID-19 can be found on our COVID-19 resource page at newarkdepolicepress.com/covid-19.”