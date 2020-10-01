A Moral Battle for “Mulan”

Courtesy of Wikipedia/THE REVIEW

Reporter Danielle McIltrot weighs in on the Mulan remake.

BY

Staff Reporter

Disney’s live-action remake of Mulan was released on Sept. 4 for Premier Viewing on Disney+, and I had the opportunity to watch the new film for $29.99 before the free release to subscribers on Dec. 4th. However, it was impossible to ignore the political controversies surrounding this film while watching it.

Judged as a movie on its own, it was really well done. The acting was very good, and the plot was enticing.

The costuming was cool with my favorites being the soldiers’ armor, and the new character Xian Lang’s armor and helmet. Xian Lang is a female warrior in the movie who has the ability to shapeshift into a hawk form. She fights alongside Mulan’s enemy, Bori Khan, and is an integral part of Mulan’s character development in the movie. Xian Lang’s armor resembles her hawk form that she takes on multiple times throughout the film, and it even gives her claws. It’s very intricate, and paired with her makeup, it is very intimidating.

The music was excellent and added to the emotional build-up in many of the scenes, as all good scores do. Most notably, in the scene where the soldiers are carrying pails of water up the mountain, and Mulan has reached the summit before anyone else, the score includes long, drawn-out crescendos and a version of the “Reflection” melody but ends very quietly and simply when Mulan is at the top looking out over the scenery.

There were a lot of key similarities between the live-action film, the animated film and the original legend. This new film featured multiple homages to the animated film, such as some similar side characters, references to songs and minor events. For example, Yao, Ling and Chien-Po are all characters present in both of Disney’s versions of Mulan. The matchmaker scene was a little bit different but overall the same concept, and the scene where Mulan and her male comrades were around the dining table discussing their type of women. It’s similar to the “Girl Worth Fighting For” number in the animated movie. The score of the movie as a whole reflected the melodies of iconic numbers of the animated film, especially the songs “Reflection” and “Honor To Us All”, despite not actually having any lyrics.

After reading the original version of the legend entitled “Ballad of Mulan” from the Tang Dynasty and reading about the history of the legend, there are several differences as well as key references throughout the Disney live-action film. In both of Disney’s adaptations, Mulan reveals herself as female earlier than in the original legend, and she’s only away for training and two battles. In the original legend, Mulan doesn’t reveal herself until after she returns to her village and family, and she’s away for twelve years. Understandably, though, there’s only so much you can do with films. Something I thought was cool that Disney did with the live-action film was, towards the beginning of the movie, Mulan talks about two rabbits she sees running along together, and though in different contexts, she has a bit of dialogue that is very similar to the famous last lines of “Ballad of Mulan,” which translates to (as stated on www.mulanbook.com )

“Most people tell the gender of a rabbit by its movement:

The male runs quickly, while the female often keeps her eyes shut.

But when the two rabbits run side by side,

Can you really discern whether I am a he or a she?”

Plenty of negative reviews from different international markets have arisen, however. First, there are certain characters that are left out from the animated film who are integral parts of the animated film, like Mushu. He’s not in the live-action film despite his iconic humor and major role in the animated film as Mulan’s protector. However, the absence of these characters wasn’t a deal-breaker for me, as I knew this creative decision was made in favor of being more historically accurate to the original Chinese legend of Mulan. Many, however, thought the move to be more historically accurate took away from the usual “Disney magic” without the typical funny characters, forefronted romance and musical pieces. Along with that, both the Chinese and American markets responded, on average, fairly negatively. From the Chinese market, they were concerned with cultural inaccuracies in relation to the original “Ballad of Mulan,” as well as a general “Americanization” of the Chinese culture.

Unfortunately, the reasons for uproar from the American market are even heavier: human rights. The biggest human rights grievance from “Mulan” lies in the end credits. It is typical of movie productions to thank the locations and people involved with said locations for allowing production teams to work there, and throughout the film, there is plenty of authentic Chinese scenery to accurately show the unique landscape despite a lot of the movie actually being filmed in New Zealand. However, in the end credits, several organizations affiliated with the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR), the location of a mass internment camp for Uighur Muslims, was listed under ‘China Special Thanks.’ The footage from Xinjiang is only seen in about a minute of the almost two hour film and it was chosen among 20 locations in China for scenery shots years before. Though when filming began in Xinjiang in August 2018, the detention camps were all over the news. So, when the credits rolled, the uproar renewed: #BoycottMulan and #BoycottDisney began circulating social media.

Although I thought the movie was good, it was hard for me to admit that I enjoyed it after I finished because I stand with what the activists are saying and am very against what Disney did. However, since this has all begun, Disney has been held accountable. It started with activists attempting to stifle the movie’s success with the hashtags, and now Congress is involved. A bipartisan group of Congress members wrote to the CEO of Disney and asked about their cooperation with XUAR to which Disney replied saying they want to remain non-political.

With all of that being said, Disney did a good job producing this movie. Their trend of recreating their animated classics into great live-action movies didn’t fall short with “Mulan.” They’ve even released information on even more live-action renditions in the works, including “Hercules,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Snow White” and “Cruella,” a remake of “101 Dalmatians” set to release May 28, 2021. I am looking forward to seeing how Disney recreates these movies, as “Hercules” is another one of my favorites, and I’ve enjoyed the work Disney has done thus far with the remakes.