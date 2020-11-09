A “moral struggle,” an “educational struggle” and a “power struggle”: Ibram Kendi discusses antiracism at Biden Institute event

In light of the recent spike in popularity of "How to Be an Antiracist", the Biden Institute hosted a virtual discussion with Ibram Kendi on Monday, Oct. 26.



“How to be an Antiracist,” the book by historian Ibram Kendi, did not see widespread readership until the summer of 2020, a time the nation was undergoing a reckoning regarding racism occurring within its own institutions and policies.

In light of the book’s recent spike in popularity, the Biden Institute hosted a virtual discussion with Kendi on Monday, Oct. 26. According to Michael Vaughan, the university’s interim vice provost for diversity and inclusion, the event had more than 2,500 registrants, including United States Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester. The event was free and open to the public.

Throughout the discussion, Kendi talked about encountering racism in his own experiences as a student and a professional, and his approach to challenging racist ideas. Kendi believes that a major component of confronting racism is to define all parts of it. In particular, he emphasized the difference between being “non-racist” and “antiracist.”

“What’s the context … in which people typically say they’re not racist?” Kendi asked. “The context is typically when someone actually says or does something that indeed is racist. And the challenge for that, and a typical response is, ‘I’m not racist.’”

According to Kendi, those who claim to be “not-racist” are typically “in denial” of their own racist thoughts and actions or of the racist systems and policies that they are promoting.

“People who claim they’re not racist imagine that they’re perfect,” Kendi said. “People who claim that they’re antiracist imagine that they’re imperfect, because the folks who say they’re not racist, they’ve always been not racist and always will be not racist no matter what they say or do.”

For Kendi, a major part of being an antiracist is recognizing racist thoughts and institutions and challenging them. He discussed the problems associated with the “color blind” argument, or the “perspective that we should be not identifying racially,” including the inability to identify additional difficulties that people of color face.

In particular, Kendi discussed the racial disparities exposed by the coronavirus pandemic that would not have been noticed had people maintained the “color blind” attitude of viewing the pandemic as the “great equalizer.” According to his research, Black Americans are dying from the coronavirus at twice the rate of white Americans and that Native Americans and Latinx people are also dying and being infected at higher rates.

“Essentially, we would have had morgues that are disproportionately Black and Brown filled with COVID patients, all the while, we would have been saying, ‘Oh, it’s this great equalizer,’ so we wouldn’t have been able to even ascertain or see the problem, let alone correct it,” Kendi said.

Along with urging for vulnerability and greater internal reflection on one’s own racist ideas, Kendi also advocated for political involvement as a way of combating systemic racism.

“Ultimately, what I saw through my work is indeed, you know, the racial struggle is a moral struggle; it’s an educational struggle, but it’s essentially a power struggle,” Kendi said. “And we need every single person to recognize their own power and engage in this larger struggle. And one of the ways you engage in that struggle is civic engagement.”

“How To Be an Antiracist” by Ibram Kendi.

Since the summer, the university has developed its own antiracism initiative to advocate against racial injustice. According to Vaughan, this initiative will research “how behavior, culture, history and traditions contribute to and reinforce racist ideologies.” Vaughan said that the initiative has already assembled groups consisting of students, faculty and staff.

“It is an initiative that I encourage the UD community and others to get engaged with to continue this rich and important discussion and dialogue, to help turn words into action and real change,” Vaughan said.

Vaughan also cited Kendi’s book as the inspiration behind the founding of this initiative.

2020 marked a decisive shift in how race is thought of in America — a change that is frequently compared to the shift that happened during the Civil Rights movement of the 1960s. While the two time periods have their similarities, Kendi also pointed to their differences. For one, he discussed the scale of the demonstrations of each decade and said that America experienced more demonstrations in the past year than any year of the Civil Rights movement.

Another difference, according to Kendi, is the percentage of Americans who view racism as problematic, which is far greater in 2020 than it was in the 1960s.

“There seems to be a greater appetite for a systemic sort of change,” Kendi said. “And, and I think it’s important for us to remember that when Martin Luther King and John Lewis and others … were living, particularly when they were younger, during the civil rights era, they were actually underwater in terms of their favorability.”

With a large number of Americans protesting for change, Kendi also addressed the importance of hope in fueling these movements, asking “how can you create change if you don’t believe change is possible?”

For Kendi, hope is a major perpetuator of change.

“To me, you know, cynicism — that the status quo is permanent — cynicism is literally the kryptonite of change,” Kendi said. “And so we literally have to be open despite any odds; we have to be hopeful in order to bring about change.”