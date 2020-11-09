“A nation healed:” President-Elect Joe Biden delivers victory speech in Wilmington

After a tumultuous election cycle, President-elect Joe Biden formally addressed the nation for the first time since his victory on Saturday night.



Esha Shah/THE REVIEW



After a tumultuous election cycle, President-elect Joe Biden formally addressed the nation for the first time since his victory on Saturday night. Biden, accompanied by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, was set to speak outside of the Chase Center on the Riverfront in Wilmington at 8 p.m.

This will mark the second appearance that Biden has made in Delaware within a two-day timeframe. On Friday evening, he urged for unity in a “partisan warfare” and patience as vote counts slowly proceeded in several states. In a career that spanned 36 years in the Senate, eight years as vice president and three presidential bids, Biden offered a message of national unity and political perseverance in the face of the nation’s polarization.

At 8:27 p.m., Biden’s running mate, Senator Harris, took to the stage and briefly expressed her congratulations to Biden and gratitude to their campaign staff as well as this year’s poll workers.

“And to the American people who make up our beautiful country,” the vice president-elect said, “Thank you for turning out in record numbers to make your voices heard.”

Not only did she allude to the highest voter turnout rate in history, but Harris also gave a nod to the historical milestones of her nomination: She is the first female and first Black or South Asian person ever to be elected as vice president of the United States. The senator recognized the struggles that women of color endure in remembering her own mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris.

“Tonight, I reflect on their struggle, their determination and the strength of their vision — to see what can be unburdened by what has been — I stand on their shoulders,” Harris said.

Finally, she acknowledged that while she may be the first woman holding this office, she “won’t be the last.”

Biden’s victory speech made sure to thank his supporters, campaign staff and his family for his win, as well as to praise Harris for her vice presidency. Speaking to a deeply divided audience, he made a plea for integrity and acceptance.

​Courtesy of 6ABC Action News​/THE REVIEW

​After winning the necessary electoral votes, President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris spoke in Wilmington.​

“I understand the disappointment tonight,” Biden said. “I’ve lost a couple of times myself. But now, let’s give each other a chance. This is the time to heal in America.”

Instead of mentioning President Donald Trump, “red states” or Republicans, Biden decided to take a stance in driving out the divisiveness.

“It is time to put away the harsh rhetoric, lower the temperature, see each other again, listen to each other again, and to make progress, we have to stop treating our opponents as an enemy,” Biden said. “They are not our enemies: They are Americans.”

As the country faces one of the darkest periods in history — a deadly pandemic and economic decline — Biden set forth an optimistic declaration.

“Let it be the nation that we know we can be, a nation united, a nation strengthened, a nation healed,” Biden said.