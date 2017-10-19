A Night with the Vlogbrothers



Rodrigo Corral

The Green brother’s held their book tour for “Turtle All the Way Down.”

BY

SENIOR REPORTER

It was a night filled with dancing, discussion and turtle costumes. With a lesson in taxonomy from a professor named Dr. Lawrence Turtleman (Hank Green dressed in a turtle costume) and classic banter between the Green brothers, the “Turtles All the Way Down,” book tour did not disappoint.

On Oct. 11, the Green brothers linked up for the second night of their tour at the Lisner Auditorium at The George Washington University. The brothers are touring for the release of John’s newest novel, “Turtles All the Way Down”.

The Vlogbrothers, creators of VicCon, DFTBA Records and other projects, have over three million subscribers on their personal YouTube channel and over six million subscribers on their CrashCourse channel. Hank plays music with his band: Hank Green and the Perfect Strangers, and John is a bestselling author of young adult fiction.

“Turtles All the Way Down” is John’s first novel since his 2012 bestseller “The Fault in Our Stars,” but this novel is far different from any of Green’s previous bestsellers — including the Printz Award winning “Looking for Alaska” and the Edgar Award winning “Paper Towns.” It tackles the topic of living life everyday with mental illness. From his personal experiences with obsessive compulsive disorder, John delves into the life of Aza Holmes, a 16-year-old girl grappling with her own mental illness during adolescence.

The brothers’ fans, known as Nerdfighters, filled the 1,500 person auditorium, each clutching their new signed copies of the book as well as a tote bag holding the program and a poster.

John began the show by reading a section from his new novel and opening up about his experience writing on a subject so personal.

“I can say what it felt like, but it’s very hard to say what it was or, for that matter, what it is,” John says, describing the difficulty of discussing the impacts of his mental illness in a clear way.

The show continued with John and Hank recording some of their witty, banter filled podcast: Dear Hank and John (or as John prefers to think of it, Dear John and Hank). They answered questions ranging from advice on parenting a child with mental illness to understanding what those triangle things on backpacks are called.

The brothers encored with a rendition of the Mountain Goats song, “This Year,” a song about persevering through difficult times. The whole crowd sang along while John jumped up and down and Hank played guitar. The brothers, along with the entirety of Lisner Auditorium, sang: “I am going to make it through this year if it kills me.”